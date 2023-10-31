Savannah Guthrie's Taylor Swift Halloween Costume Divides 'Today' Show Viewers: Watch
Is Savannah Guthrie "The Man" or does "[She] Need to Calm Down?"
The TODAY talk show host dressed to impress as pop icon Taylor Swift for Halloween, leaving viewers with a mixed reaction to the show-stopping costume.
On Tuesday, October 31, Guthrie recreated Swift's opening number look from the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour — which is set to continue in South America on Thursday, November 9, with three consecutive shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The famed TV journalist donned a replica of the "Love Story" singer's knee-high sparkling silver, Christian Louboutin, red bottom, high-heeled boots, which she paired perfectly with a rhinestone-emblazoned leotard that looked drastically similar to Swift's iconic design from her world tour.
Guthrie even styled a long blonde wig with Swift's classic bangs to complete the custom costume.
In a joint video shared to both the TODAY show and Guthrie's Instagram accounts, the 51-year-old can be seen strutting across a stage outside of Rockefeller Center — where the daily news broadcast is filmed— to the tune of Swift's hit song "Cruel Summer."
Guthrie mimicked some of Swift's well-known choreography, as she bent down and pointed at the crowd while strutting to the beat of the music alongside two women dressed as her backup dancers.
While Swift was a popular costume this year — especially for couples due to her budding romance with Travis Kelce — some viewers of the morning talk show weren't thrilled to see Guthrie take part in the harmless fun.
"Ummmm isn’t she a bit old for this outfit? 😬," one hater wrote of Guthrie's skin-baring costume, while another user said, "isn’t she supposed to be a serious journalist?"
Fans of Guthrie quickly jumped to defend the mom-of-two, with one supporter stating: "Women hating on other women! For dressing up on Halloween (fully covered) and having an amazing time. She showed her legs. The audacity! 😂😮."
"Haters going to hate," the individual continued, seemingly referencing lyrics from Swift's tune "Shake It Off," concluding: "Keep on shining Savannah. You killed it! 👏❤️."
"Savannah!!!! Get it lady!!! Good for you! ❤️ And for all the mean comments — it says more about you than it does Savannah’s costume. Do something better with your day," another admirer added, as a third expressed: "She looks amazing and it shouldn't matter how old she is! She takes care of herself and looks amazing let her show it off!! Good for her!!🔥👏."
As for the other TODAY star's costumes, they all dressed as famed musicians!
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager wore a hilarious couples costume of Cher and her ex-husband Sonny Bono. The former husband-wife duo ruled the streets of Hollywood from 1964 to 1975.
Dylan Dreyer went as Pink, while Sheinelle Jones was Diana Ross, Willie Geist was Harry Styles, Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander were Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Al Roker was Lionel Richie and Craig Melvin was MC Hammer.