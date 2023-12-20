Travis Kelce Defends 'Amazing' Girlfriend Taylor Swift After New England Patriots Fans Booed Her at Recent Football Game
Travis Kelce has got Taylor Swift's back!
After the pop star was booed by some passionate New England Patriots fans on Sunday, December 17, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the football star, 34, defended his lady.
“They showed Taylor at the game,” the tight end told brother Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, December 20, episode of their "New Heights" podcast. “You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors."
“Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” he continued. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen.”
The athlete went on to note there were some mixed reviews about the pop star, 34, but she took it in stride. "There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was f-------- screaming their tail off for her," he stated, adding that he was "trying to keep it cool" and now "show [his] cards."
“It was fun, man. … Taylor’s on record saying that stadium was one of the funnest that she’s played at. So for them to show her, shout-out to the Patriots for doing that," he added.
The former reality star also gave a shout-out to Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, who accompanied her to the game. Travis even approved of Scott's "swaggy vintage" sweater.
“Mr. Swift [was] in full Chiefs gear,” Travis said. “It’s kind of looking real nice on him. … He’s rocking it. And he seems to be enjoying himself.”
As OK! previously reported, the "Cruel Summer" songstress didn't seem to mind the haters when she was shown on the jumbotron at the game.
In a video clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Taylor is seen next to her father and her pal Brittany Mahomes, as the sign read: "Welcome back to Gillette Stadium."
Of course, Swifties quickly came to Taylor's defense. One person wrote, "taylor being booed at the chiefs game tonight is so ridiculous…. people need to relearn how to be decent human beings,” while another said, “I just KNOW if taylor finds out some of her fans were booed out of their section at the chiefs/pats game today simply for being fans of her she would throw a fit omfg.”
But others noted it had nothing to do with the songwriter herself, writing, “Look, I love Taylor but her fans need to relax over her getting booed. She was representing the opposing team. Sports fans boo their rivals and those supporting them. It’s not personal."
“how do you not understand why Taylor Swift was booed?” another person added. “She represents the Chiefs in a game at Gillette.”
During an interview, the blonde babe discussed how she doesn't care about the backlash, as she's not trying to please anyone when attending the sporting events.
“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she told Time magazine.
“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads," she added.