Travis Kelce Defends 'Amazing' Girlfriend Taylor Swift After New England Patriots Fans Booed Her at Recent Football Game

Of course, Swifties quickly came to Taylor's defense. One person wrote, "taylor being booed at the chiefs game tonight is so ridiculous…. people need to relearn how to be decent human beings,” while another said, “I just KNOW if taylor finds out some of her fans were booed out of their section at the chiefs/pats game today simply for being fans of her she would throw a fit omfg.”

But others noted it had nothing to do with the songwriter herself, writing, “Look, I love Taylor but her fans need to relax over her getting booed. She was representing the opposing team. Sports fans boo their rivals and those supporting them. It’s not personal."

“how do you not understand why Taylor Swift was booed?” another person added. “She represents the Chiefs in a game at Gillette.”