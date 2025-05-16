or
BREAKING NEWS
Abby Lee Miller Shades Katy Perry's Wacky Choreography: 'She Can't Dance'

Photo of Katy Perry and Abby Lee Miller
Source: MEGA

Abby Lee Miller bad-mouthed the pop star's dancing at her concert.

May 16 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Infamous Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller just roasted Katy Perry's dance skills.

During the Wednesday, May 14, episode of her "Leave It on the Dance Floor" podcast, the reality TV tyrant, 59, critiqued the "Firework" singer's viral moves from her Lifetimes Tour.

Abby Lee Miller's Feedback on Katy Perry's Dancing

Source: @hurrdatentertainment/Instagram

Abby Lee Miller wasn't impressed with Katy Perry's dancing.

"Katy, come on. You have all that money from American Idol, what are you doing?" she said. "She's not dancing, and what is with the side burns?"

She proceeded to remark on how the "ball change" of her feet is "not twerking," and her exterior "doesn't really jiggle."

Miller observed that Perry did drag queen Shangela's famous death drop, which her student Nia Sioux perfected on Dance Moms.

"Come on, Katy. God gave you two legs. Let's dance," the dance teacher added, expressing that she could do the same moves in her wheelchair.

"They saved money on a choreographer. That's for sure," she concluded. "She can't dance."

Miller captioned her Instagram post critiquing the pop star, "@katyperry, open your purse! We know a choreographer for hire 👀💃🏻."

Katy Perry's Viral Dance Moves

abby lee miller shades katy perry wacky choreography
Source: @thepoptingz/Instagram

Katy Perry went viral for her silly dance moves.

The musician first went viral at her tour kickoff concert at Arena CDMX in Mexico City in late April. Social media users slammed Perry for her goofy dance moves.

"I mean, she's not a dancer guys, she's an astronaut," one TikTok user teased, while another said, "It looks like the dances you choreographed with your cousins at sleepovers and 'performed' for your aunts."

During her Wednesday, May 7, show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, she directly addressed her haters. During a dance break in "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)," she flailed her arms and legs and exposed her butt to the crowd.

"Show them this when they say I can't dance!" she yelled.

Katy Perry's Blue Origin Flight to Outer Space

abby lee miller shades katy perry wacky choreography
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry went to outer space in April.

Perry faced additional public controversy after taking part in Blue Origin's space flight on April 14.

Several fans and even celebrities shaded the pop star and her all-female crew.

"That space mission this morning? That’s end time s---. Like, this is beyond parody," model Emily Ratajkowski said on TikTok. "That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?"

Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry sang aboard the rocket in outer space.

An Instagram user wrote on a video of the singer in space, "I wish we sent real scientists who've spent their whole lives dreaming of space and are actually paving dreams for little girls to have futures."

Perry clapped back at haters later in the month. She captioned an April 29 Instagram post, "When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."

