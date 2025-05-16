Abby Lee Miller Shades Katy Perry's Wacky Choreography: 'She Can't Dance'

"Katy, come on. You have all that money from American Idol, what are you doing?" she said. "She's not dancing, and what is with the side burns?"

She proceeded to remark on how the "ball change" of her feet is "not twerking," and her exterior "doesn't really jiggle."

Miller observed that Perry did drag queen Shangela's famous death drop, which her student Nia Sioux perfected on Dance Moms.

"Come on, Katy. God gave you two legs. Let's dance," the dance teacher added, expressing that she could do the same moves in her wheelchair.

"They saved money on a choreographer. That's for sure," she concluded. "She can't dance."

Miller captioned her Instagram post critiquing the pop star, "@katyperry, open your purse! We know a choreographer for hire 👀💃🏻."