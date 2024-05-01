Abby Lee Miller Confesses She Was 'Too Harsh' on Kids 'Who Didn't Have Talent' While on 'Dance Moms'

Miller became a polarizing figure on the Lifetime reality show, and with the Dance Moms reunion dropping on Wednesday, May 1, more of the stars have come forward about their experiences with her.

Chloe Lukasiak told Life & Style the work ethic only helped her in her career, but Miller's intense teaching methods were "unnecessary" but she believes that “some sort of pushing and encouraging is vital in shaping a person” in a competitive setting.

“Honestly, I don’t like to live with regrets. I think that everything happens for a reason,” she shared. “And so I think the experiences I had on the show built me to be very thick skinned and to work hard and to have discipline.”