Abigail Breslin Receiving 'Death Threats' After She Appeared to Shade Katy Perry for Working With Alleged 'Abuser' Dr. Luke
Abigail Breslin was attacked on social media after she appeared to shade Katy Perry for working with Dr. Luke, the music producer who Kesha accused of sexual assault.
The actress indirectly addressed Perry's decision on the night of Wednesday, July 10, via X — the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"I'm just saying... working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s--- and get away with it," the Scream Queens alum, 28, tweeted. "On another note, I love @KeshaRose and she gave one of the best shows I've ever been to last year <3 stream Kesha!"
Though she didn't even identify Perry, 39, by name, fans quickly bashed Breslin for her words.
"Omggggg guys really...? I didn't say anything awful, everyone calm down. I said I don't support abusers. crucify me," Breslin tweeted in response to the hateful messages she began receiving.
"Also, I've been a long time advocate against SA [sexual assault] and DV [domestic violence] so I'm not gonna stop speaking out about it regardless of how many of you tell me im worthless and disgusting and awful," she added.
After responding to several mean tweets targeting her, the TV star wrote, "So I made a post condemning abusers and supporting an artist I love... and apparently that means receiving death threats... cool."
Breslin isn't the only person who seems to have taken up an issue over the "Roar" crooner working with the music producer, 50, as fans believe Kesha herself hinted at the situation in a recent photo shoot when she wore a "LOL" shirt.
When Perry first teased her music video for the new single, "Woman's World," she was swiftly criticized, with one person commenting on the teaser video, "Maybe don’t work with a predator to make a 'woman empowerment' song. Idk. 😭."
"We don’t care I stand with Kesha," another individual said, while a third wrote, "This is trashy. You’re working with a vile person and you’re okay with it! Fans deserve better. And trying to be about women power while collaborating with a person many women have taken issue with.. lame Katy."
Kesha, 37, sued Dr. Luke — who she used to work with — in 2014, accusing him of sexual abuse and causing emotional distress. He denied her allegations, and after years of back and forth, they settled out of court in 2023.
"Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened," the blonde beauty said in a statement afterwards. "I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."