Abigail Breslin Sued After Accusing Aaron Eckhart of 'Aggressive, Demeaning and Unprofessional' Behavior on Set
Abigail Breslin was sued for breach of contract by a Bulgarian movie producer after she accused costar Aaron Eckhart of acting unprofessionally toward her on set.
The legal filing claimed that Breslin's allegations were "hysterical," "imaginary" and caused delays with production.
Eckhart and Breslin play the roles of father and daughter in an upcoming flick titled Classified, but per the lawsuit, filming "almost ground to a halt" because the Little Miss Sunshine actress, 27, claimed the No Reservations actor, 55, was "aggressive, demeaning and unprofessional" to her in the workplace.
Breslin also stated that his actions "placed her at various times in peril," and that she refused to be alone with him several times throughout production, according to the court papers.
Following the alleged incidents, the lawsuit claimed that Breslin filed an official complaint with SAG-AFTRA "setting forth her fears and blasting Eckhart’s behavior."
"Costly accommodations had to be made by the production to accommodate Breslin’s demands or else [she] would not continue to perform her contractual obligations," the legal filing continued, noting that the producer in question had to pay roughly $80,000 for the changes that were necessary to move forward with production.
The lawsuit further noted that the producer researched the claims, but "his investigation found no evidence in support to (sic) Breslin’s wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations against Eckhart."
The filing also stated that the 27-year-old asked for additional financial compensation in order for her to sign her long-form contract. This made it so the film execs were unable to immediately collect the government tax credit they were set to receive for filming in Malta.
It was also noted they'd experienced "delivery issues to distribution partners as there are few scenes where Breslin and Eckhart are seen together."
One of the Zombieland actress' reps told a news outlet that she had not been served with papers yet.
"Ms. Breslin categorically denies all contended allegations," the representative added. "[She] unequivocally stands by her statement which she confidentially provided to SAG."
This comes several years after Breslin opened up on the trauma she experienced after being sexually assaulted by an ex-partner.
"I have made a lot of progress since the event occurred, but I won’t pretend it isn’t something I struggle with," she wrote in 2017. "I still have flashbacks, I still get nightmares, I still jump when somebody touches me unexpectedly, even if it’s my best friend tapping me on the shoulder."
Variety reported details of the producer's lawsuit against Breslin.