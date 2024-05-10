OK Magazine
Kesha Confirms Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lyric Change in Hit Song 'TiK ToK' Is Permanent, Tells 'the Industry' to Suck Her 'D---'

Source: MEGA
By:

May 10 2024, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Kesha is standing by her decision to switch the lyrics of her hit 2010 song "TiK ToK" after several sexual assault-related lawsuits were filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The pop star first changed the words — which initially read, "wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy" — to "wake up in the morning like f--- P. Diddy" during a surprise appearance at Reneé Rapp's Coachella set last month but recently confirmed the new line is here to stay.

kesha sean diddy combs lyric change permanent industry suck
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha confirmed she's permanently changing lyrics about Sean 'Diddy' Combs in her 2010 hit song 'TiK ToK.'

Kesha addressed the subtle lyric change for the first time during a run-in with reporters outside of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Thursday, May 9.

First and foremost, the "Take It Off" singer, 37, agreed her Coachella set was "fire" before telling fans to "learn" the updated verse ahead of her "upcoming shows."

kesha sean diddy combs lyric change permanent industry suck
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains the subject of an ongoing s-- trafficking investigation.

"I want hear it louder than ever," Kesha declared, seemingly showing support for Diddy's accusers — including the embattled rapper's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, 37, who claimed the 54-year-old raped and physically abused her during their relationship of more than a decade.

"I stand by that," the "Die Young" hitmaker continued. "I'm not the kind of person that just shuts the f--- up. I know what I stand for. I know my integrity is rock solid so I speak the truth."

kesha sean diddy combs lyric change permanent industry suck
Source: MEGA

Kesha told her fans to 'learn' the lyric change before her upcoming shows.

Kesha ended the conversation with a strong message, as she stated, "the industry can kind of like suck my d---" if they don't agree with her decisions as an artist.

The "Blow" vocalist's issues with the music industry extend far beyond Diddy himself, as she recently settled a nine-year legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke.

"First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome," Kesha tweeted back in March after first teasing new music at the start of 2024.

The "Grow a Pear" performer's announcement came months after she officially left both Luke's label, Kemosabe, and her management team in June 2023, one month after releasing her last contractual album with the company, Gag Order.

kesha sean diddy combs lyric change permanent industry suck
Source: MEGA

Kesha parted ways with her former record label last year.

In December 2023, Kesha's rep confirmed the news with a formal statement, writing, "Jack Rovner confirms, after 16 years, Kesha and Vector Management have agreed amicably to part ways, with much love and respect."

Kesha then followed up with her own message, stating: "My manager has been an unwavering supporter of helping me get through the lengthy legal battle I have been embroiled in for almost a decade. We have achieved many great successes and have shared a magnificent part of my life with me. I am so grateful to them and always will be. In need of a fresh start in my life, we have parted ways but I will remain forever grateful for the run we had."

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke with Kesha outside of LAX.

