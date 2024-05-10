Kesha is standing by her decision to switch the lyrics of her hit 2010 song "TiK ToK" after several sexual assault-related lawsuits were filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The pop star first changed the words — which initially read, "wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy" — to "wake up in the morning like f--- P. Diddy" during a surprise appearance at Reneé Rapp's Coachella set last month but recently confirmed the new line is here to stay.