ACLU Asks Johnny Depp To Pay $80K In Legal Bills After They're Dragged Into His Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

When the actor and Heard, 36, split, she received $7 million in the divorce settlement, and she vowed to donate $3.5 million of that to the ACLU, the organization that backed her in publishing her op-ed that painted the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star as an abuser.

In her court case against Depp, her financial records proved she had paid only $350,000 herself, while an additional $100,000 came from the actor, and an additional $500,000 from an anonymous donor fund that's believed to be the mom-of-one's ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

Heard stated that she intends to fulfill the rest of her donation, but her funds have been low due to the ongoing trial.