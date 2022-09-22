What Did He Say? Adam Levine's Most Cringeworthy Tweets Unearthed Following Alleged Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine's past has come back to haunt him once again. Following the Maroon 5 rocker's alleged affairs coming to light, the crooner's old cringey tweets have been making the rounds.
"I prefer it when my iPhone screen is cracked. It looks more soulful that way," the former judge of The Voice penned in a strange May 2013 tweet.
"If girls can call us 'dudes,' then why can't we call girls 'chicks'? Some girls get so uppity about that s**t," the "Payphone" vocalist penned in an April 2011 update.
In one hilarious interaction from September 2013, Lady Gaga called Levine out for his critique of other artists' work. "Ugh..recycling old art for a younger generation doesn't make you an artist. It makes you an art teacher." The "Born This Way" singer then replied in a since deleted tweet, "Uh oh the art police is here."
As OK! previously reported, on Monday, September 19, model Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that she and Levine carried on a year-long affair despite his marriage to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo. Stroh even went as far as to reveal private messages exchanged between the two.
“OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner,” the shocking supposed message from Levine read. “You OK with that? DEAD serious."
On Tuesday, September 20, Levine put out a statement confirming that he did exchange messages with Stroh, but never had a physical relationship with her. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," the guitarist wrote.
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he continued. "In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."