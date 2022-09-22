What Did He Say? Adam Levine's Most Cringeworthy Tweets Unearthed Following Alleged Cheating Scandal

"If girls can call us 'dudes,' then why can't we call girls 'chicks'? Some girls get so uppity about that s**t," the "Payphone" vocalist penned in an April 2011 update.

In one hilarious interaction from September 2013, Lady Gaga called Levine out for his critique of other artists' work. "Ugh..recycling old art for a younger generation doesn't make you an artist. It makes you an art teacher." The "Born This Way" singer then replied in a since deleted tweet, "Uh oh the art police is here."