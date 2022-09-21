'Rooted In Misogyny': Sara Foster Gets Attacked By Fans For Blaming Adam Levine's Alleged Mistress

What happened to women sticking together? On Tuesday, September 21, Sara Foster posted a TikTok to address Adam Levine's alleged affair, but instead of fans rooting her on, she was attacked for her skewed views.

The actress, 41, noted that the scandal hit her particularly hard since her parents broke up due to infidelity, and though she acknowledged that cheating in a marriage isn't that rare, she seemed to have the most animosity for Sumner Stroh, the Instagram model who claimed she had a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.