Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Take Family Trip To The Beach Following Explicit Text Scandal

Oct. 9 2022, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Fun in the sun! Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo appear to have publicly put the Maroon 5 frontman's cheating scandal behind them.

The couple and their two daughters, 6-year-old Dusty and 4-year-old Gio, took a bike ride to a local beach near their lavish Montecito home on Saturday, October 8.

Levine cut a casual look in a black t-shirt, shorts and a brown cap. He also wore dark lensed sunglasses while soaking up rays and accessorized the look with a Rolex Daytona Cosmograph watch worth a whopping $400,000.

ADAM LEVINE & BEHATI PRINSLOO APPEAR STRONGER THAN EVER AS MAROON 5 FRONTMAN PERFORMS FIRST SHOW SINCE CHEATING SCANDAL

Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child, sported a loose fitting, long sleeve sweatshirt, jean shorts and a pair of stylish, pink framed sunglasses. In one of the snaps, her top crept up her belly, showing off her cute baby bump.

The happy family set up camp for the day near the water's edge. They were photographed cozying up on blankets, dabbing their noses with sunscreen and the girls even attempted to learn how to surf.

ADAM LEVINE GAVE ALLEGED FLING SUMNER STROH FRONT ROW TICKETS TO HIS CONCERT LAST YEAR, MODEL'S RELATIVE CLAIMS

Prinsloo also joined in on the beach fun, digging into the sand with one of her daughters' purple shovels.

As OK! previously reported, this comes weeks after several women came forward to accuse the "She Will Be Loved" singer of sending inappropriate, sexual text messages to them. One of the women, model Sumner Stroh, even claimed they had carried on a year-long emotional affair over private messages.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine confessed via Instagram on Tuesday, September 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through," an insider spilled in early October.

"All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again," the insider added. "He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself."

