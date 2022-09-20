OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Adam Levine
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

'I Crossed The Line': Adam Levine Breaks Silence On Cheating Rumors With Instagram Model

adam levine break silence regarding alleged affair pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 20 2022, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Adam Levine has broken his silence following recent cheating claims, revealing there was absolutely no physical affair with any Instagram model. However, the musician did admit he may have "crossed the line" in terms of flirting.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine, 43, confessed to a news publication on Tuesday, September 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine break silence regarding alleged affair
Source: MEGA

"In certain instances it became inappropriate," continued Levine. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

BRITTANY SNOW & HUSBAND TYLER STANALAND SPLIT AFTER 'SELLING THE OC' DRAMA

Levine's efforts to seemingly save his marriage come after Instagram model Sumner Stroh released an explosive TikTok in an attempt to reveal an alleged affair with the Maroon 5 lead vocalist. In the OnlyFans member’s version of events, Levine and Stroh were “seeing each other for about a year,” but after she stopped talking to him for several months, he allegedly came crawling back into her DMs to pop a shocking question.

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine break silence regarding alleged affair
Source: MEGA

While it is still unclear whether Stroh's screenshots of the messages she allegedly received from Levine are true, their romantic banter may have been one of the "inappropriate instances" the pop artist was referring to.

"Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner," read Levine's alleged message to the model. "You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Levine and his wife, Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo, recently announced they are expecting their third child together. The attractive couple currently shares daughters Dusty, 5, and Gio, 4.

SYLVESTER STALLONE COVERS UP SECOND TATTOO OF ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN AFTER SHE FILES FOR DIVORCE

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," the father-of-two continued to explain in his apologetic interview. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make."

Article continues below advertisement
adam levine break silence regarding alleged affair
Source: MEGA

Although part of Stroh's claims may be correct, according to Levine's confessional message, most of her statements appear to be exaggerated and disproven.

"I take full responsibility," the "Payphone" singer concluded in regard to his wrongful actions. "We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Levine's wife has not publicly addressed any of her husband's recent cheating claims.

TMZ interviewed Levine regarding the alleged affair and infidelity rumors.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.