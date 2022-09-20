'I Crossed The Line': Adam Levine Breaks Silence On Cheating Rumors With Instagram Model

Adam Levine has broken his silence following recent cheating claims, revealing there was absolutely no physical affair with any Instagram model. However, the musician did admit he may have "crossed the line" in terms of flirting.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Levine, 43, confessed to a news publication on Tuesday, September 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."