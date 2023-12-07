Adele Admits Lady Gaga 'Made Me Really Nervous' During Las Vegas Residency: 'I Shat Myself the Whole Show'

"I hadn’t seen him, my doctor, since my son was four days old. It was the most surreal experience of my life. As all my friends are trying for babies, I realized how it’s actually not as easy as everyone thinks to have a baby. I’d been thinking about it so much recently, I got his number the next day and I texted him. I never really understood how lucky you can be to have a baby," she said. "And I didn’t understand the magnitude of him not only bringing my child safely into the world, but keeping me safe in it. This will make me cry. It was so emotional."

"I had no idea he was there [at the show]. His daughter was next to him, and she had a sign. And you’re not supposed to bring signs in, and people keep sneaking them in. That’s my choice, because I’ll read them while I’m singing and then I’ll forget my words to my songs, so it’s not because it’s obstructing views. So as I was walking around past the booths, I saw this girl, and I just looked at the sign, and nodded. And then I saw the name of who was her dad. And then I looked next to her and he was there. Oh, yeah, I cried for a week after this," she continued.