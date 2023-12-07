Adele Admits Lady Gaga 'Made Me Really Nervous' During Las Vegas Residency: 'I Shat Myself the Whole Show'
"And I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard. I was like, 'The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week.' I was judging myself. And she’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous," the Grammy winner said, adding that she almost "shat myself the whole show."
"The only person I want to see it that hasn’t yet is my mum. I’m going to wait — I want her to see it at the end. Because I think she’ll find it really emotional as well. I don’t get told who’s coming. I only knew Gaga was coming. She came in disguise. Well, not in disguise, she just wasn’t dressed up. It’s like me, I’ve put sweatpants on [today]. But yeah, as long as people come and they enjoy it, that’s all that matters, really," she added.
Elsewhere in the interview, the "Rolling in the Deep" songstress discussed what it was like to sing in front of her son's doctor, who delivered her baby, Angelo.
"I hadn’t seen him, my doctor, since my son was four days old. It was the most surreal experience of my life. As all my friends are trying for babies, I realized how it’s actually not as easy as everyone thinks to have a baby. I’d been thinking about it so much recently, I got his number the next day and I texted him. I never really understood how lucky you can be to have a baby," she said. "And I didn’t understand the magnitude of him not only bringing my child safely into the world, but keeping me safe in it. This will make me cry. It was so emotional."
"I had no idea he was there [at the show]. His daughter was next to him, and she had a sign. And you’re not supposed to bring signs in, and people keep sneaking them in. That’s my choice, because I’ll read them while I’m singing and then I’ll forget my words to my songs, so it’s not because it’s obstructing views. So as I was walking around past the booths, I saw this girl, and I just looked at the sign, and nodded. And then I saw the name of who was her dad. And then I looked next to her and he was there. Oh, yeah, I cried for a week after this," she continued.
Adele also recalled the time when Shania Twain came to watch the show, but it was hard to spot her in the crowd.
"Because she had a hat on, I walked straight past her and didn’t recognize her until afterwards someone sent me a video. Then I saw her at the Grammys and we were talking about it. I’ve had lots of amazing people there," she said.
The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Adele.