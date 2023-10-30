Baby Fever! Adele Tells Fans She's 'Desperate' for a Second Child — Watch
These wasn't a dry eye in the house at Adele's Saturday, October 28, concert.
While performing her Las Vegas residency, the star was walking around the crowd and belting out one of her hits when she came across the doctor who delivered her son, Angelo.
"Oh my God, Colin. Oh my God," she said while stopping mid-lyric as her musicians continued to play.
"This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven't seen you in years," she shared through tears.
"Sorry," she told fans as she stopped singing all together due to the overwhelming moment. "Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby."
"I'm desperate for another baby, Colin. Bloody hell," she noted when back on stage, revealing that her son just turned 11 a couple of weeks ago.
The Grammy winner, 35, co-parents Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki. She's currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, 41.
While the crooner and her man have sparked marriage speculation for months — not only has Adele worn a diamond ring on that finger, but she's also referred to her beau as "my husband" — they've yet to confirm whether they tied the knot.
The duo has also not commented on whether they plan to expand their family, though the father-of-three revealed in a 2022 interview that he does want to have more children.
"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough. But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad ... a more patient dad," he explained. "Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye,"
"Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem," continued Paul.
"You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life," he added. "I'm really looking forward to being an older dad."
Adele has touched on parenthood in countless interview, spilling that raising her son with her former spouse has been going better than expected.
"It was never really tricky because we're such good friends — and over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life," she insisted. "There are no issues and there were no issues, so I guess it was easier to make sure that didn't happen, but I was blessed with them and him. Simon's just the best, and I definitely approached it all with grace and that really paid off."
When asked why they split, she replied, "It just wasn’t … It just wasn’t right for me anymore. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first."