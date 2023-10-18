'I Was a Borderline Alcoholic': Adele Finds Sobriety 'Boring' After 3 Months With No Booze

While the "Skyfall" singer has not been thrilled over the life change, she knew it was important to take a minute out from drinking. "I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine. So enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous," she said.

Adele is no stranger to being honest about her booze intake, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I remember when I came here during Covid. It was 11 a.m., and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in — like we all were," she explained during one of her concerts in March. "I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk, basically."