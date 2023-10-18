'I Was a Borderline Alcoholic': Adele Finds Sobriety 'Boring' After 3 Months With No Booze
Adele is not loving sobriety!
While chatting with the crowd at one of the chart-topper's recent Las Vegas residency shows, Adele, 35, admitted she has not had any alcohol in the past three months.
In a clip shared to Twitter, while taking a break from her iconic musical set, the U.K. native asked a fan what they were drinking, to which they told her, "A pint of whiskey sour."
"You know, I stopped drinking quite a long time ago, " Adele told the audience. "I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It's boring."
While the "Skyfall" singer has not been thrilled over the life change, she knew it was important to take a minute out from drinking. "I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine. So enjoy your whiskey sour. I'm very, very jealous," she said.
Adele is no stranger to being honest about her booze intake, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I remember when I came here during Covid. It was 11 a.m., and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in — like we all were," she explained during one of her concerts in March. "I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk, basically."
In addition to curbing her need for a cocktail, she's also leaned into bettering her mental and physical health. "When I was going through my divorce, I was like basically doing like, five therapy sessions a day," she said of her 2018 split from Simon Konecki. "But [when I stopped going], I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior. But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure that I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."
After moving on from her former partner, Adele found love again with Rich Paul. As OK! previously reported, the sports agent, 41, was recently asked if he was married to his longtime girlfriend after she called him her "husband."
"You can say whatever you want," he said, addressing Adele's remark during a recent interview. "She's been great. I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other. I'm in a good space. We're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other."