Adele Is Eager 'to Have a Baby' With Partner Rich Paul After Singer Wraps Up Las Vegas Residency: 'I Want a Girl'
"Once I am done with all my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby," the "Hello" singer told the crowd on Friday, May 17.
"I want a girl because I’ve already got a boy," she explained in reference to her son, Angelo, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.
Daydreaming about having a daughter, Adele gushed: "I feel like she might be like the person I love the most in the world, but also probably hate the most in the world. That is what I feel will happen. She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?"
"With me as her mother and Rich as her father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, isn’t she?" Adele joked of the sports agent — who is already a dad to three children from a previous relationship.
During the recent show — which takes place at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace since her residency began in November 2022 — the "Set Fire to the Rain" vocalist gave a shout-out to Paul's daughter Reonna Simone, who graduated from Clark Atlanta University earlier this month.
"It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend," she informed the audience. "So, I love you darling."
Adele previously expressed her desire to have more children during a show back in August, when the Grammy winner told the crowd she feels "ready to be a mom again soon" and has already started storing a list of potential baby names for when the time comes.
"I really want to be a mom again soon," she expressed. "I’ve actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone."
Adele and Paul started dating in the summer of 2021 after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party.
That same year, the "Someone Like You" singer finalized her divorce from Konecki after first filing to legally end her marriage in September 2019. The exes had split roughly five months prior and initially tied the knot in secret in 2018.
While there is no legal documentation made public about Adele and Paul getting married, the award-winning artist has hinted about a possible private union between the two on numerous occasions.
She's previously referred to him as her "husband" and has been seen sporting a massive diamond rock on her ring finger in recent months.