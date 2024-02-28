'I Have No Choice': Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency as She Recovers From Mystery Illness
Adele revealed she needs to pause her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency as she recovers from a mystery illness.
“I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” the Grammy award winner, 35, said in a statement via social media on Tuesday, February 27. “I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”
“And so on Doctors orders,” she continued. “I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”
“I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x,” she concluded the message.
Of course, the "Hello" songstress revealed lots of upbeat messages from her followers. One person wrote, "Get well queen, daydreamers always will be waiting for u, take vare of your self first❣️ xoxo," while another added, "best wishes, get well soon! All the loveee💗 we will miss uuuu."
A third person added, "Love you Adele 🤍🤍🤍."
Adele's Las Vegas show has gone through some hurdles in the past. The show was supposed to start in January 2022, but just one day prior, she said she needed more time due to COVID-19 delays.
“Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID — they still are — and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” she said on social media at the time. “I can’t give you what I have right now, and I’m gutted. I’m gutted, and I’m sorry it’s so last-minute.”
A few months later, she said her residency would finally begin in November 2022.
Since the show has been such a success, the mom-of-one revealed she would be staying in Sin City as she added 34 new dates to the roster.
As OK! previously reported, Adele typically lets loose during the shows. She recently hit back at Taylor Swift haters who didn't like the pop star showing up to NFL games this past season.
“I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them…all of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f------ life,” Adele said to the crowd prior to the 2024 Super Bowl, adding, “She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.”