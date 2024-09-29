or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Adele
OK LogoNEWS

Adele Rejected $100 Million Deal to Extend Las Vegas Residency as She Is 'Prioritizing Family Over Fortune': Source

Photo of Adele.
Source: MEGA

Adele has been performing her Las Vegas residency since November 2022.

By:

Sept. 29 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Adele is ready to settle down!

According to an insider, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer, 36, turned down a $100 million deal to continue her Las Vegas residency.

Article continues below advertisement
adele rejected million deal las vegas residency prioritizing family
Source: MEGA

The insider claimed people don't realize how much Adele 'sacrificed being at the top.'

“While fans may be disappointed by the news, it’s clear that Adele is choosing to prioritize family over fortune for now,” the source spilled of the musician, who is engaged to fiancé Rich Paul and shares son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki.

“She has more money than she could ever spend, but now she wants a life,” the insider added. “People don’t realize how much you sacrifice being at the top like Adele!”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, news of the Adele rejecting the deal comes after she announced that following the end of her Las Vegas residency — which has run since November 2022 — she will be taking a break from music.

On August 31, the “Hello” songstress told crowds in Munich, Germany, her plans after her performances concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
adele rejected million deal las vegas residency prioritizing family
Source: MEGA

Adele is engaged to Rich Paul.

Article continues below advertisement

"I have ten shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart," she declared.

This is not the first time Adele has shared a tidbit about her personal life onstage, as on August 8 she announced her engagement at a show.

Article continues below advertisement

After a concertgoer jokingly asked for Adele’s hand in marriage, she replied, "I can't marry you, I'm already getting married."

Rich and Adele have been together for three years and have often been spotted cuddling up on the sidelines of professional basketball games.

Article continues below advertisement
adele rejected million deal las vegas residency prioritizing family
Source: MEGA

Adele revealed she will be talking a long break from music following the end of her Las Vegas residency.

MORE ON:
Adele

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Following Adele’s August 8 remarks, a source shared what the pair is looking for when it comes to their potential wedding.

"It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," an insider spilled. "Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love."

Article continues below advertisement

Though the Grammy winner did not share her engagement until 2024, the lovebirds have been sparking rumors they may be tying the knot since 2022.

Speculation began when Adele wore a shiny accessory on her ring finger during the BRIT Awards.

Article continues below advertisement
adele rejected million deal las vegas residency prioritizing family
Source: MEGA

Adele's Las Vegas residency ends on November 23, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

While on The Graham Norton Show, she was asked about the rock, however, she stayed tight-lipped.

"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?" Adele replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, Adele called Rich her husband at a performance, fueling even more rumors about her relationship status.

"You can't marry me, I'm straight my love. And my husband's here tonight," she told a fan.

Life & Style reported on Adele rejecting the deal.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.