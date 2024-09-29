Adele Rejected $100 Million Deal to Extend Las Vegas Residency as She Is 'Prioritizing Family Over Fortune': Source
Adele is ready to settle down!
According to an insider, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer, 36, turned down a $100 million deal to continue her Las Vegas residency.
“While fans may be disappointed by the news, it’s clear that Adele is choosing to prioritize family over fortune for now,” the source spilled of the musician, who is engaged to fiancé Rich Paul and shares son Angelo with ex Simon Konecki.
“She has more money than she could ever spend, but now she wants a life,” the insider added. “People don’t realize how much you sacrifice being at the top like Adele!”
As OK! previously reported, news of the Adele rejecting the deal comes after she announced that following the end of her Las Vegas residency — which has run since November 2022 — she will be taking a break from music.
On August 31, the “Hello” songstress told crowds in Munich, Germany, her plans after her performances concluded.
"I have ten shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart," she declared.
This is not the first time Adele has shared a tidbit about her personal life onstage, as on August 8 she announced her engagement at a show.
After a concertgoer jokingly asked for Adele’s hand in marriage, she replied, "I can't marry you, I'm already getting married."
Rich and Adele have been together for three years and have often been spotted cuddling up on the sidelines of professional basketball games.
Following Adele’s August 8 remarks, a source shared what the pair is looking for when it comes to their potential wedding.
"It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," an insider spilled. "Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love."
Though the Grammy winner did not share her engagement until 2024, the lovebirds have been sparking rumors they may be tying the knot since 2022.
Speculation began when Adele wore a shiny accessory on her ring finger during the BRIT Awards.
While on The Graham Norton Show, she was asked about the rock, however, she stayed tight-lipped.
"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?" Adele replied.
In 2023, Adele called Rich her husband at a performance, fueling even more rumors about her relationship status.
"You can't marry me, I'm straight my love. And my husband's here tonight," she told a fan.
