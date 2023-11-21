Adele Reveals Recent Marriage to Boyfriend Rich Paul in the Most Unexpected Way: Report
Adele can't hide the love she has for her boyfriend, Rich Paul — though it seems like he just took on the role of her husband!
The "Set Fire To The Rain" singer, 35, and her longtime lover were in the audience at her good friend Alan Carr's comedy show on Saturday night, November 18, when Adele seemed to confirm she recently tied the knot with the 41-year-old sports agent.
The shocking news was revealed by two other comedy fans in the crowd at the Los Angeles gig over the weekend, who spilled the exciting announcement to the celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi via Instagram.
"I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in L.A. tonight and Adele was in the audience," one eyewitness recalled of the 16-time Grammy winner. "Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted 'I did.'"
A second spectator similarly described the unexpected banter, stating: "When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled 'I did.' Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended."
"Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks," the fellow comedy show attendee continued. "She didn’t care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him — they’re best friends."
This isn't the first time the "Rolling in the Deep" vocalist hinted she tied the knot with Paul.
Back in September, Adele was on stage for one of her Las Vegas residency shows when a female fan tried to shoot their shot with the British star.
"You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight," the award-winning artist expressed.
Though Adele tried to let her admirer down easy, the girl wasn't willing to accept rejection, asking the "Hello" singer: "Can you try?"
"No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone," Adele snapped back.
While Adele doesn't feel the need to hide her apparent marriage, Paul has yet to officially confirm the "When We Were Young" performer is his wife.
During a guest appearance on the Monday, October 9, broadcast of CBS Mornings, Paul dodged answering questions about his marital status — which only continued to fuel confusion about whether the couple said "I do."
Paul wasn't hesitant to gush over Adele, whom he's been dating since May 2021, stating: "She's been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other. I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other."
CBS Mornings host Gayle King tried to get the answer she was looking for, as she asked if it would be fine to refer to Adele as Mrs. Paul going forward.
"You can say whatever you want," Paul replied, still not confirming the news.