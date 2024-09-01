or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Adele
OK LogoNEWS

Adele Reveals She's Taking a Lengthy Break From Music After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency: 'I Will Not See You for an Incredibly Long Time'

Photo of Adele.
Source: MEGA

Adele shared that she would not be returning to music for a while at a show in Munich, Germany.

By:

Sept. 1 2024, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bye Bye, Adele!

On Saturday, August 31, the “Hello” singer, 36, revealed she would be leaving the music industry for a while after she wraps up her two-year-long Las Vegas residency in November.

Article continues below advertisement
adele taking lengthy break music wrapping las vegas residency
Source: MEGA

Adele started her Las Vegas residency in November 2022 and it will run until November 2024.

While performing in Munich, Germany, she told the crowd, "I have ten shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart."

The star did not indicate how long her hiatus would be.

Article continues below advertisement

Adele made the announcement on the final of her ten shows in Germany. The last leg of her Sin City residency will start up again in October.

Back in July, Adele shared a similar message while doing an interview with German station ZDF.

Article continues below advertisement
adele taking lengthy break music wrapping las vegas residency
Source: MEGA

Adele is engaged to Rich Paul after dating for three years.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t have any plans for new music, at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” the celeb revealed.

While Adele’s career will be winding down, her personal life is heating up, as the musician recently revealed she is engaged to fiancé Rich Paul at her August 8 concert.

Article continues below advertisement

After a fan jokingly asked for her hand in married, Adele replied, "I can't marry you, I'm already getting married."

The couple's engagement came after they had been an item for three years. Following Adele’s remarks, a source gave details on how the pair plan to celebrate their love.

Article continues below advertisement
adele taking lengthy break music wrapping las vegas residency
Source: MEGA

Adele will continue her Las Vegas residency in October after doing some shows in Germany.

MORE ON:
Adele
Article continues below advertisement

"It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," the insider said of the Grammy winner’s impending nuptials. "Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love."

Though it took until 2024 for the news of their engagement to be revealed, Adele and Rich have been sparking marriage rumors since 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
adele taking lengthy break music wrapping las vegas residency
Source: MEGA

Adele plans to have a 'decent-size' wedding bash when she and Rich Paul get married.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, The “Rolling in the Deep” artist was seen with a shiny rock on her ring finger during an appearance at the BRIT Awards.

On The Graham Norton Show, she was asked about the rock, to which she responded, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?"

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Additionally, in 2023, the star acted as if Rich was already her hubby while addressing the audience at one of her shows.

When a fan fake proposed to her she said, "You can't marry me, I'm straight my love. And my husband's here tonight."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.