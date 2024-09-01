Adele Reveals She's Taking a Lengthy Break From Music After Wrapping Las Vegas Residency: 'I Will Not See You for an Incredibly Long Time'
Bye Bye, Adele!
On Saturday, August 31, the “Hello” singer, 36, revealed she would be leaving the music industry for a while after she wraps up her two-year-long Las Vegas residency in November.
While performing in Munich, Germany, she told the crowd, "I have ten shows to do, but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time. And I will hold you dear in my heart."
The star did not indicate how long her hiatus would be.
Adele made the announcement on the final of her ten shows in Germany. The last leg of her Sin City residency will start up again in October.
Back in July, Adele shared a similar message while doing an interview with German station ZDF.
“I don’t have any plans for new music, at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” the celeb revealed.
While Adele’s career will be winding down, her personal life is heating up, as the musician recently revealed she is engaged to fiancé Rich Paul at her August 8 concert.
After a fan jokingly asked for her hand in married, Adele replied, "I can't marry you, I'm already getting married."
The couple's engagement came after they had been an item for three years. Following Adele’s remarks, a source gave details on how the pair plan to celebrate their love.
"It will be a decent-size affair, most likely in California, followed by a second celebration in England," the insider said of the Grammy winner’s impending nuptials. "Adele’s very excited and so is Rich. They’re crazy in love."
Though it took until 2024 for the news of their engagement to be revealed, Adele and Rich have been sparking marriage rumors since 2022.
At the time, The “Rolling in the Deep” artist was seen with a shiny rock on her ring finger during an appearance at the BRIT Awards.
On The Graham Norton Show, she was asked about the rock, to which she responded, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?"
Additionally, in 2023, the star acted as if Rich was already her hubby while addressing the audience at one of her shows.
When a fan fake proposed to her she said, "You can't marry me, I'm straight my love. And my husband's here tonight."