Adele's Weight-Loss Transformation: How She Shed 100 Pounds Revealed

adeles weight loss transformation
Source: MEGA

Adele's transformation did not happen overnight, but her commitment to a healthier lifestyle paid off!

Sept. 2 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Years after her debut, Adele captured everyone's hearts with her charming beauty at the 15th Annual Out 100 Awards in New York City.

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

During the 2011 BRIT Awards, the "Set Fire to the Rain" hitmaker rocked her knee-length black dress and matching pumps that complemented her smoky eye makeup. She welcomed her first child with Simon Konecki in October of the following year.

The Grammy winner and the charity founder wed in May 2018.

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The 36-year-old songstress, who won the Best Song Award at the 85th Academy Awards, looked amazing in her black sparkly Jenny Packham gown.

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Adele donned massive sunglasses and an all-black outfit when she stepped out in New York City.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
The "Someone Like You" singer serenaded her fans at the SEE Arena in Belfast. She looked gorgeous in her shiny black dress.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

As usual, Adele brought home several trophies from the 59th Grammy Awards. She wore an olive-green Givenchy Couture gown to the ceremony.

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Fans noticed Adele's slimmer figure for the first time when she watched an NBA game in July 2021. Months later, she spoke with Vogue and shared her thoughts about her weight-loss journey.

“It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better,” she disclosed. “It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

Adele wowed more fans when she debuted her look at different events, including at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

After Adele's first marriage ended, she found love again and began dating Rich Paul in 2021. Two years later, they were spotted watching a Lakers vs. Mavericks game.

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she told ELLE in 2022, adding she would like to have more kids. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is [my upcoming Las Vegas residency]. I wanna f------ nail it."

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In April, Adele had another fun time with her man at a Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets game at Crypto.com Arena.

Although she has maintained her fit physique, she revealed she still received hate comments from people.

“My body’s been objectified my entire career. It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person,” she told Vogue.

Adele added, “People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care. You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size.”

