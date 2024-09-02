Adele's Weight-Loss Transformation: How She Shed 100 Pounds Revealed

Fans noticed Adele's slimmer figure for the first time when she watched an NBA game in July 2021. Months later, she spoke with Vogue and shared her thoughts about her weight-loss journey.

“It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better,” she disclosed. “It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

Adele wowed more fans when she debuted her look at different events, including at the 2022 BRIT Awards.