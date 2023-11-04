'How Embarrassing': Rich Paul Slammed for His Short Answer About Relationship With Adele
Bad boyfriend?
In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul was asked about his relationship with the “Rolling in the Deep” singer, but he had very little to say.
"She's been great," he said in the sit down to promote his new book, Lucky Me.
“I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other," he added of his girlfriend of almost three years. "I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb.”
Co-host Tony Dokoupil interjected, seemingly trying to get more out of the sports agent.
"Rich, she says 'wife and husband.' You say she's been great," Dokoupil said, to which Paul replied, "She's great for me, yeah. We've been great for each other. ... I'm just not the kind of person to put my personal life — it's not for the media. It's not for the paparazzi. It's for us."
Following the interview, Adele fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash Paul about how little he had to say about his lover.
“Omg how embarrassing. I can’t believe how nonchalant he is about Adele. Nvm I can,” one user penned, while another noted, "Adele [has] been telling the world she loves Rich Paul with her whole heart & being & that man basically said 'I mean, she aite I guess.'"
“Adele is deeply in love with him, and this is what he says….” another person said, while a fourth joked, “Adele: Darling what are we?? Rich Paul: you already know what it is twin.”
More supporters of the Grammy winner wrote: “A man realizing he was bullshitting and tried to throw him a lifeline and Rich Paul still kept going. Adele wake up right now!” and “Him saying ‘I’m a private person’ while selling a BOOK titled Rich Paul is proper taking me out.”
Although many of the comments took a dig at Paul, some people came to the 41-year-old’s defense.
“What the hell was he supposed to say??? Y’all seriously mad because he didn’t indulge y’all’s mind and give y’all full fledge details on their relationship? Social media got y’all folks down bad lol smh,” one person said.
Another user noted, “A lot of y’all don’t know who Rich Paul is and he’s always been private. If he don’t wanna speak on his relationship he don’t have to. And y’all proving his point even more he’s there to talk about his book but what’s going viral a clip about Adele.”