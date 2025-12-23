Annie Knight Dishes on Losing 'Good Friend' Bonnie Blue After OnlyFans Drama: 'She Doesn't Have Anyone Else in the Industry to Lean On'

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight pulled back the curtain on why she and Bonnie Blue are no longer friends despite both being successful adult content creators. "Initially, it was upsetting because Bonnie and I leaned on each other. We would message each other when things were going on, or I would ask her for advice or vice versa, but now I've become close with Lily Phillips, and she's someone whom I relate to. I relate to Lily more than Bonnie because Lily and I haven't gone to the same extremes Bonnie has. I've lost Bonnie, which is sad because we were good friends, but it's been nice to lean on someone else in the industry who can relate to my experience," the OnlyFans star, 28, exclusively told OK!.

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight is no longer friends with Bonnie Blue.

"It's a bigger loss for Bonnie than me because she doesn't have friends in the industry, and I feel like I was really her only friend in the industry," Knight said of Blue, who was later banned from OnlyFans due to her stunts before moving to "s---positive" platform Fansly. "A lot of people don't want to be associated with her, whereas I don't necessarily agree with what you're doing, but I can support and respect you, and we got along great. I feel like she's a bit isolated now that she doesn't have anyone else in the industry to lean on."

"When she said she was going to do the petting zoo tied up in a box with a blindfold on, that was scary to me," Knight admitted. "I was like, 'How is this going to go ahead?' I would never do that. When I saw she wasn't doing the event, I thought, 'This is so out of character for her because she always does what she says she's going to do.' Then, the news came out about her being banned from the platform. I feel bad for her because she lost her main source of income. That's stressful, but I can't blame OnlyFans because that's what they had to do."

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight is now close with Lily Phillips.

Knight thinks Blue has become too obsessed with all the "money and fame" since becoming a public figure. "She's more driven and focused on that," she claimed. "There's a bit of an ego there, and she doesn't feel like she's on the same level as others." Fortunately, Knight has others she leans on, including Philipps. "I'm a role model to Lily, and she's a role model to me," she said. "We both really respect each other and admire each other's work ethic, but also our ability to stay human and be down to earth. That was the thing I loved about Lily when I met. I was like, 'We both do these challenges, but at the end of the day, it's because we both love s--. We're s-- positive and we're happy and down to work.' There's been times when we certainly lost ourselves, but we found ourselves, and now we're like, 'Take it or leave it. We are who we are.' I think people can relate to that a little bit more."

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight wants to be part of fashion and makeup campaigns.

Knight recalled being "competitive" with other creators at one point. "I was always looking at the next thing and got lost," she said, noting that's something she and Philipps had in common. "I was like, 'I'm so lucky and Lily's so lucky that people could step in and have an intervention.' Since then, we both completely changed our work-life balance, and I think we both have more of a social life. We both realized that fame and money isn't everything." Knight "didn't realize" she was losing a piece of herself, but fortunately, her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, stepped in to pick her back up. "He was like, 'Where are you?' I was like, 'What do you mean?' He's like, 'The Annie that I know and love has been missing for six months now. I don't know where she's gone. I've been patiently waiting for her to come back, so I am telling you right now you have not been yourself, you don't spend time with me, you don't spend time with your friends, all you talk about is work,'" she recalled. "'All you do is work. You're on the phone all the time, you're so distant, you're stressed.'" He pointed out that Knight was "constantly bleeding" and having issues, which she had before sleeping with 583 men in six hours. "I was like, 'Let me do the challenge, and then I promise to take a step back a bit and give myself a bit of a break to try to find myself again,'" she said. "Now, I'm in a really happy place. I have an amazing work-life balance. Life is meant to be lived."

For now, Knight is "still" trying to find the balance. "Monday to Friday is for work, and on the weekends, I really try to spend time with my fiancé, friends and family. If I get any ideas, I pop them into my Notes app and leave it," she said, adding that she doesn't spend "time" thinking about any of the haters. "I'm doing me. I'm successful, and I think that's probably why they're hating on me. They don't accept what I do for work, but I think it's more of being insecure and a reflection of themselves. I've decided to do something that's a little bit taboo, but it's going to make me happier; it's going to give me a better life."

Additionally, Knight, who has always been "really real" about the industry, isn't trying to hide things from her followers. "I think some creators are like, it's all roses, but I am honest about the fact that there are downsides but also positives. I do it because I love s--. I want to let women know that having s-- is OK and being sexual is OK. I'm hoping I do a good job and bringing awareness!" she said. When Knight was at her marketing job, she had been thinking for a long time about switching careers despite not being "very sexual" back then. "I kept seeing these creators online talking about all the money they were making, and initially, it was about the money. One day, I was like, 'I am just going to do it.' I kept it on the down low, but then people started talking about it, and next thing you know, I got fired from my job. I was like, 'This is a sign from the universe.' I put 100 percent of my effort into it. At the time, I was doing solo films. I never thought it would get to the degree it's gotten to now, and now, I can explore my sexuality. I can try new things. That's where I found my love for s--, and as my career went on, I started meeting new people and being more open about my s-- life. I used to think s-- was not OK or was for men. I've changed my thoughts about that, and I hope people do the same," she stated.

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight is engaged to Henry Brayshaw.