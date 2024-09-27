AJ McLean Says His 2 Daughters 'Definitely Look Up to Me a Lot': 'I'm an Extremely Proud Papa'

Ahead of the September 26 event in California, the singer, who is currently estranged from wife Rochelle McLean, also celebrated a big milestone: being three years sober. "My girls never had to see me drunk, and they never will," he declared. "What a great way to spend it than getting to be present for my daughters, doing something new and exciting like this and getting to have a nice dinner with my family after. I couldn't have asked for a better sober birthday."

"I am humbled," he continued. "And I'm grateful. It's still one day at a time, and it's something I will be dealing with for the rest of my life — and that's OK. There's been a huge shift in me I'd say in the last four to six months that has really been the biggest change. It's very noticeable by those around me that have known me through the good and the bad. It's nice to be noticed. It's also nice to be noticed as Alex [his true authentic self] and not as AJ, the Backstreet Boy. It's a very serendipitous time for me. I'm very grateful. I've lost 12 friends in the last couple of years, so if sharing my experience helps even one person, I've done my part."