Article continues below advertisement
Al Pacino 'Regrets' Not 'Making a Move' on 'Love of His Life' Diane Keaton Before Her Death, Insider Claims

al pacino regrets not making a move on diane keaton
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino 'regrets' not marrying the 'love of his life' Diane Keaton before she died on October 11, an insider claimed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Al Pacino is reportedly heartbroken over the passing of Diane Keaton.

Article continues below advertisement

The 85-year-old actor, who dated the Oscar-winning actress on and off from 1971 to 1987, “will forever regret he didn’t make his move when he had the chance,” a source revealed, adding that Keaton once gave him an ultimatum to “marry her or else.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Al Pacino is allegedly mourning Diane Keaton’s sudden death.
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino is allegedly mourning Diane Keaton’s sudden death.

Article continues below advertisement

“Looking back, Al admits the love of his life was Diane, who he’s always called, ‘an amazing woman,’” an insider shared. “For years after he and Diane split, Al used to say, ‘if it’s meant to be, it’s never too late for a do-over.’ But sadly, now it is.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, Pacino even bought a house in Beverly Hills so he could “spend more time on the West Coast with his children who lived there.” Coincidentally, the house was just a few miles from Keaton’s home — yet the two never reconnected.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actor 'regrets' not marrying her when he had the chance, a close source spilled.
Source: MEGA

The actor 'regrets' not marrying her when he had the chance, a close source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

“I once asked him why, and he told me, ‘There's no need to talk with each other. We said everything that needed to be said at the time,’” the friend recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Pacino and Keaton first met on the set of The Godfather in 1972, where he famously played Michael Corleone while she starred as his on-screen wife, Kay. Their chemistry on-screen mirrored their complicated romance off-screen, which lasted more than a decade.

Article continues below advertisement

In later years, Keaton opened up about her life choices, saying she was content being single and raising her two adopted children, Dexter, 29, and Duke, 25.

“I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t, and I’m sure they’re happy about it, too,” she once said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The two dated for over a decade after meeting on 'The Godfather.'
Source: MEGA

The two dated for over a decade after meeting on 'The Godfather.'

Article continues below advertisement

She also reflected on her younger years, sharing, “I remember one day in high school, this guy came up to me and said, 'One day you're going to make a good wife.' And I thought, 'I don't want to be a wife. No.'”

Article continues below advertisement

In her 50s, Keaton made the life-changing decision to adopt both her children. “I didn’t think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother,” she told Ladies’ Home Journal in 2008. “It was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in.”

She admitted that before adopting, she hoped to find a “strong and substantive” relationship, but “that never happened for me, and that prolonged my indecisiveness.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Diane Keaton chose to remain single and adopt two children later in life.
Source: @paramountpictures/YouTube

Diane Keaton chose to remain single and adopt two children later in life.

As OK! previously reported, the Annie Hall star passed away on Saturday, October 11, at the age of 79. While the exact cause of her death remains unknown, insiders said her health had “declined very suddenly” in recent months. Her longtime friend Carole Bayer Sager shared that Keaton “had lost so much weight” when she last saw her just a few weeks earlier.

Even some of Keaton’s closest friends “weren’t fully aware of what was happening,” as her family chose to keep her health struggles private toward the end, a publication reported.

