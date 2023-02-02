Al Roker's Weary Appearance & Heavy Workload Worries Fans After His Hospitalization: 'Remember To Take Care Of Yourself'

Though Al Roker has been back in action since January 6 after taking two months off to recover from blood clots and surgery, fans' worries over the state of his health were renewed due to an Instagram video he uploaded on Monday, January 30.

In the clip, the broadcaster revealed he was "getting ready" to go on air for NBC Nightly News, and while everyone was glad he was feeling well enough to work, some noticed he looked a bit weary.