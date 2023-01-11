Al Roker Declares He's 'Blessed To Be Alive' After Health Complications Kept Him Off The 'Today' Show

In November, Roker woke up in the middle of the night with extreme stomach pains, and after running some tests, he had blood clots in his lungs. "I was more scared about the blood clots than anything else," he shared.

“I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood,” he continued, explaining that his medical team “were trying to figure out where it was.”

“They went in, they did surgery, and it ended up two bleeding ulcers. They had to resection the colon, take out my gall bladder,” he added, joking that he “went in for one operation and I got four for free!”