Al Roker Declares He's 'Blessed To Be Alive' After Health Complications Kept Him Off The 'Today' Show
Al Roker is back and better than ever! After dealing with health complications, the TV star, 68, feels like he's on top of the world.
"I'm blessed to be alive," Roker shared in a new interview.
On Friday, January 6, Roker returned to work on the Today show after a two-month hiatus, as he was hospitalized twice.
“My heart is just bursting,” Roker, who was accompanied by his wife, Deborah Roberts, said. “I’m so thrilled to see all of you and the crew and everybody. Right now, I’m running on adrenaline. I’m just thrilled to be here.”
Roker then detailed more about what happened to him.
“I had two complicated things,” Roker shared, adding that he “had blood clots that they think came up after I had COVID in September.”
In November, Roker woke up in the middle of the night with extreme stomach pains, and after running some tests, he had blood clots in his lungs. "I was more scared about the blood clots than anything else," he shared.
“I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood,” he continued, explaining that his medical team “were trying to figure out where it was.”
“They went in, they did surgery, and it ended up two bleeding ulcers. They had to resection the colon, take out my gall bladder,” he added, joking that he “went in for one operation and I got four for free!”
Fortunately, everything turned out OK for the star.
"You couldn’t ask for a better #workfamily than everyone @todayshow," he captioned some shots on Instagram on January 6.
Of course, people loved seeing Roker back in action. One person wrote, "Take it slow and stay healthy Mr. Rocker. Glad you're back. You were so missed," while another said, "Welcome back!! You are an inspiration on so many levels!!!"
A third person added, "It shows these Today people are your second family. You all look like you’re having so much fun. Luv you all!!!"