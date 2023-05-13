Al Roker Is Already Walking With His 'New Knee' After Undergoing Replacement Surgery: Photos!
Back in action! After undergoing surgery to fix his "bum knee," Al Roker is already on his feet again, posting a video to his Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, to share his progress.
"Up and walking this morning on the #newknee #stepbystep thanks to @drdavidmayman," he captioned the video, which showed him walking with a walker while dressed in a hospital gown.
The TV star, 68, added he was "wearing a negative pressure pump to help facilitate wound healing." Towards the end of the video — which was set to Dire Straits' tune "Walk of Life" — Roker was even able to climb up and down a short set of steps.
The Today co-host will be taking more time off from the morning program to recover from the procedure, which he called "a replacement of a replacement," as he first had the joint fixed 22 years ago.
The past several months haven't been easy for the dad-of-three, as he had to undergo multiple surgeries in late 2022 due to blood clots. However, things were even worse than he realized.
"I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood," he explained on the January 6 episode of Today, which marked his first appearance after a two-month hiatus. "They went in, they did surgery, and it ended up two bleeding ulcers. They had to resection the colon, take out my gall bladder."
- Al Roker Accidentally Reveals He's Expecting His First Granddaughter: 'I Wanted to be Surprised!'
- Al Roker Trolls Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Hager For Sharing Spring Cleaning Tips: 'Nobody Cares!'
- Al Roker & Wife Deborah Roberts Have 'A Magical Night At The Opera' After TV Icon's Health Scare — Photos!
"It's been a tough slog, I'm not going to deny this. This has been the hardest one yet — and you know, I've had my fair share of surgeries," he confessed. "But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
An insider spilled that the unexpected ordeal was equally difficult for his wife, Deborah Roberts, 62.
"Al was a very, very, very sick man and I don’t think most people know that," she said on an episode of Today. "He was a medical mystery for weeks. We were just on pins and needles every day."