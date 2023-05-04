Al Roker Accidentally Reveals He's Expecting His First Granddaughter: 'I Wanted to be Surprised!'

"Courtney is expecting our first granddaughter," Roker gushed before he realized he may have said too much, adding that he meant "grandchild," and also revealing that she's due to give birth in June.

When asked if he meant to say whether the child would be a boy or a girl, the meteorologist explained that originally he "didn't want to know," but the 36-year-old accidentally shared the exciting update in a text exchange.