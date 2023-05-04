Al Roker Accidentally Reveals He's Expecting His First Granddaughter: 'I Wanted to be Surprised!'
Al Roker just revealed a huge secret!
While walking the red carpet at the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards' 31st Anniversary Gala in New York City on Wednesday, May 3, the Today anchor accidentally let it slip that daughter Courtney Roker is welcoming a baby girl in the coming months.
"Courtney is expecting our first granddaughter," Roker gushed before he realized he may have said too much, adding that he meant "grandchild," and also revealing that she's due to give birth in June.
When asked if he meant to say whether the child would be a boy or a girl, the meteorologist explained that originally he "didn't want to know," but the 36-year-old accidentally shared the exciting update in a text exchange.
"She [texted] me a sonogram picture and I said, 'That baby looks just like you,' and she said, 'Doesn't she?' And then you see the bubbles," he recalled. "[She goes] 'I'm so sorry!' and I went, 'You had one [job]!' I wanted to be surprised!"
The happy news comes months after Roker was sidelined from his job at the long-running morning show due to a health issue. “Al’s recent hospitalization was very scary," an insider explained of the situation.
"[He] counts himself so lucky to have gotten speedy treatment and knows that ultimately he’s lucky to be alive," the source said. "He’s been so brave throughout this, never complaining or feeling overly sorry for himself, always wanting to know how others are doing even when he’s at his lowest. Right now he’s following all the doctors’ advice."
Upon returning to work, the journalist opened up about the journey he went on with his health struggles. "I had two complicated things,” he admitted to his fellow cohosts during his return broadcast.
"I had blood clots that they think came up after I had COVID in September. I was more scared about the blood clots than anything else," Roker noted. “I had this internal bleeding going on, I lost half my blood. They went in, they did surgery, and it ended up two bleeding ulcers. They had to resection the colon, take out my gall bladder."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Roker.