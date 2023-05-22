OK Magazine
Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Admits It's 'a Little Bit Harder' for TV Star to 'Snap Back' After Knee Surgery

alroker pp
By:

May 22 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, is giving an update on her husband's health following his knee surgery.

The ABC news anchor took to Instagram Live on Sunday, May 21, to let the Today weatherman's fans know he's currently on the mend after undergoing the procedure earlier this month.

alroker
"Thank you all so much for being so concerned about him and so interested in his well-being," she explained on the social media platform. "As many of you, know he had a knee re-replacement, so a knee that had been replaced many many years ago had problems and had to be re-replaced."

"It makes it slow-going, it makes it a little tougher," she noted. "It was a harder surgery, so it's a little bit harder to snap back from, but he's doing pretty well, moving a little slowly."

alroker
While Roberts was talking directly to her followers, she mentioned that Roker was right next to her, but he was "not interested in getting involved today."

"He wants to just say thank you to everybody who has asked about him," the journalist continued. "Thank you all so much, you have all been so kind and so generous and just so caring and compassionate about my family over these last several months as we've gone through a few things."

Al Roker
alrokerpp
Despite the hardships, the supportive spouse made it clear Roker is looking forward to returning to the morning show as soon as possible. "Al is chomping at the bit to try to get back to work, but the doctor just wants him to take it slowly so that he can continue to heal well," Roberts said. "So on Al's behalf and our family's behalf, thank you so much and I'm sure he'll be popping up soon."

"He's trying to obey the doctor's orders so that he can get back to work and to play as soon as possible, so just wanted to give you a little update on him," she concluded.

