Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Admits It's 'a Little Bit Harder' for TV Star to 'Snap Back' After Knee Surgery

Despite the hardships, the supportive spouse made it clear Roker is looking forward to returning to the morning show as soon as possible. "Al is chomping at the bit to try to get back to work, but the doctor just wants him to take it slowly so that he can continue to heal well," Roberts said. "So on Al's behalf and our family's behalf, thank you so much and I'm sure he'll be popping up soon."

"He's trying to obey the doctor's orders so that he can get back to work and to play as soon as possible, so just wanted to give you a little update on him," she concluded.