NEWS Alabama Barker Calls Out Friends She 'Considered Family' for 'Hurting' Her in Ways She 'Never Expected': 'I've Tried to Move With Kindness' Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker shared an emotional message about being hurt by people she thought were friends. Taylor Camp Oct. 5 2026, Published 8:59 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Alabama Barker is opening up about feeling betrayed by people she once considered close friends and family. The 20-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler shared a lengthy message on her Instagram Story, reflecting on the difficult lessons she's learned about the people in her life over the past few years. "Throughout all, I've tried to move with kindness and never let the way people treated me change my heart or my intentions," Alabama began. "I've made mistakes, of course, but I can genuinely say I've never treated people I loved the way I was treated this year."

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Alabama Barker Says People She Loved 'Never Loved' Her the Same

Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker admitted she's been hurt by people she considered family.

Alabama admitted it has been painful to realize that some of the relationships she valued may not have been as genuine as she believed. "It's a different kind of hurt when you start realizing that some of the people you loved deeply may have never loved you the same, and some of the friends you considered family were capable of hurting you in ways you never expected," she wrote. The social media personality said the experiences left her feeling "confused, drained and questioning so much."

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Alabama Barker Warns Fans to 'Pay Attention' to People's Actions

Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker encouraged her followers to pay attention to people's actions and trust their instincts.

Rather than naming the people she was referring to, Alabama used her experience to share a warning with her followers. "I guess my point is, pay attention to what people show you," she continued. "If someone gives you a reason to question their loyalty, intentions or the way they care for you, don't ignore it." Alabama encouraged her followers to "protect your peace and trust your instincts" when someone's behavior gives them reason to question a relationship.

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Alabama Barker Says She Could 'Say Everything'

Source: MEGA Alabama Barker hinted she could publicly reveal more about what happened.

Despite her apparent frustration, Alabama suggested there is much more to the story that she isn't ready to publicly reveal. "Part of me wants to go on Kick one day and say everything, but I know that could easily turn into something messy, and I'm trying to move differently," she admitted. Rather than airing out the situation, Alabama said she's focusing on finding "genuine souls" who give her the same "kindness, loyalty and love" she gives them.

Alabama Barker Is Looking Ahead to Her 'Next Chapter'

Source: @ALABAMALUELLABARKER/INSTAGRAM Alabama Barker said she's hoping the next chapter of her life brings her more 'kindness and gentleness.'