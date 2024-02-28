Alabama Barker Sparks Health Concerns After Asking for Prayers in Since-Deleted Social Media Post
Is everything OK with Alabama Barker?
On Tuesday, February 27, the 18-year-old uploaded a photo which appeared to show her in a hospital room or doctor's office.
The snap displayed just a digital clock and a heart monitor, but the star tellingly captioned the image, "Send me your prayers 🥲."
However, Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's daughter wound up deleting the Instagram shot, and later that day, she shared a picture of an airport and tagged Los Angeles as the location.
"I'm back baby," she wrote alongside the post, adding emojis of an airplane and a light blue heart.
The blonde beauty hasn't given an update on the situation.
Alabama is usually an open book online, recently clapping back after Instagram users accused her of going under the knife.
"This child has done a lot of cosmetic surgery @ a very young age, I hope she doesn't over do it! She looks good now!" one person commented on a photo, to which Alabama replied, "I really appreciate the love! I'm natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I'm naturally beautiful."
The teen has faced her fair share of haters, especially since she's gained much more attention after her dad, 48, married Kourtney Kardashian, 44, in 2022.
"I’m not going to sit here & lie and say it’s easy and to keep pushing. It gets very challenging especially when they don’t know you," she told a fan when asked how she deals with trolls. "I feel very misunderstood!"
"People are going to hate regardless … you need not to feed into it, you won’t benefit from it! Keep your peace protected," she said. "Don’t entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals & your intentions, nothing else matters."
As OK! reported, Alabama and her mom have a rocky relationship, as Shanna hasn't hesitated to shade Kourtney and Travis.
"I feel at the time when Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad," the model explained in an interview. "I'm like, 'bro, you win.' Like, you're the winner here. You have all the money and you have all the this. You're the winner."
She also dissed the spouses for buying the kids — the exes also share son Landon, 20, and Shanna's stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24 — expensive gifts.
The former Playboy star went on to call the Kardashians "disgusting."
Shanna and the Blink-182 drummer's divorce was finalized in 2008.