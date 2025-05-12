or
Alabama Barker, 19, Exposes Her Butt in Thong Swimsuit: Photos

Photo of Alabama Barker.
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker teased fans by showing off her booty.

By:

May 12 2025, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

It's party in the front and back for Alabama Barker.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram with a series of sultry swimsuit snaps on Sunday, May 11.

Alabama Barker Stuns in Pucci

alabama barker exposes butt thong swimsuit photos
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

The 19-year-old shared sultry snaps via Instagram.

"Luv PUCCI," Barker captioned her social media upload in reference to the designer swimsuit she was wearing.

The currently unreleased one-piece, which retails for $530, features an open-back detail and cheeky thong coverage.

Barker's bathing suit was held together with a haltered string detail and hugged her figure to show off the famous offspring's curves.

Alabama Barker Goes Full Bob

alabama barker exposes butt thong swimsuit photos
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

The blonde beauty donned an open-back bathing suit.

The teenager flaunted her backside while showing off her short, blonde hairdo. She accessorized her look with simple jewelry.

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

After Barker dropped the carousel of images via Instagram, fans gushed over the star's beauty.

"You look tf good," one of Barker's followers declared, as another admirer added: Boddyyyy is teaaa."

"The short is givingggg," a third supporter penned.

Alabama Barker

Trolls Mock Alabama Barker

alabama barker exposes butt thong swimsuit photos
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker was mocked by haters.

One hater accused Barker of having plastic surgery, writing: "Listen she looks good. I need to know who her doctor is who changed her completely cause I need him."

Meanwhile, a second critic snubbed, "girl you know you not built like that," while a third claimed she "wants to be" her stepmom Kourtney Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner "sooo bad 😭😭."

Why Are People Hating on Alabama Barker?

alabama barker exposes butt thong swimsuit photos
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker frequently faces social media backlash.

While Barker has always received sometimes-rude banter from online trolls, public scrutiny heightened after Travis Barker's youngest daughter became entangled in a bitter feud with Bhad Bhabie.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" singer accused Alabama in December 2024 of "stealing" her man and baby daddy, Le Vaughn, which the nepo baby denied.

The drama escalated into a diss track battle, as the "Cash Me Outside" hitmaker, 22, launched jaw-dropping accusations at Alabama left and right.

Some of Bhad Bhabie's claims included accusations Alabama slept with Tyga, 35, and Soulja Boy, 34.

Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie Drama

bhad bhabie alabama barker meet fight calabasas commons feud
Source: MEGA

Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker released diss tracks about one another.

The "Ms. Whitman" rapper also alleged Tyga had gotten Alabama pregnant and caused her to get an abortion, with Bhad Bhabie insisting she had "seen the sonogram."

Alabama shut down the rumors, however, responding "absolutely not" to a social media comments asking about the claims.

"Let’s clear this up. I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I’ve also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end," she said in a follow-up remark.

Tyga was angered by the accusations, writing via X (formerly named Twitter): "This the dumbest s--- I ever heard. Y’all believe anything y’all see online. I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it."

