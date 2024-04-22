Alabama Barker Haters Continue to Claim She 'Got Her Body Done' After Travis' Daughter Posts Bikini Photos From Bahamas Vacation
Alabama Barker showed off her body in the Bahamas!
On Sunday, April 21, the 18-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler posted drool-worthy photos to Instagram, highlighting her recent island vacation.
In the snaps, Alabama flaunted her backside in a black thong bikini alongside the caption: "Bama in the Bahamas."
One picture uploaded to her Instagram Story showcased Alabama lying face down on her stomach while lounging on a hammock in the skimpy swimwear.
While her flattering figure looked flawless, the blonde beauty received hate in the comments section of her post, as critics claimed her body wasn't natural and accused the teenager of undergoing plastic surgery.
"We knew the BBL was coming," one hater wrote in reference to a Brazilian b--- lift, a surgery in which doctors take fat from your stomach, hips, lower back or thighs and transfers it to your bum.
"Def got body done😭," a second user snubbed.
A third person stated: "her dad gets with a Kardashian [and] now she thinks she has to look like one.. sad," they wrote, regarding the Blink-182 drummer and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.
"She literally looked like square pants not long ago. So I am sure she used Kim [Kardashian’s] doctors for that lipo and BBL," a fourth follower claimed, while a fifth declared: "If u got work done then good! But that ain’t your natural body state that."
Regardless of her haters accusations, Alabama has frequently denied cosmetically doing things to her body — aside from admittedly getting lip filler.
In response to previous criticism, the younger sister of Landon Barker, 20, clapped back at a hate comment earlier this month, stating, "hey let’s stop being delusional 👏" after a troll claimed she had "plastic surgery on everything."
Back in February, Alabama defended herself against online critics yet again, insisting via social media, "I’m natural … accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful."
The famous offspring confessed she sometimes finds herself tempted to "bite back at everyone who barks" at her on the internet.
"Then I look at those people, like really look at them," she expressed. "What kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do. Compared to who I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble."
Alabama proceeded to remind fans and foes, "evil-hearted [people] never win."