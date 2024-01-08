Travis Barker Only Allows Daughter Alabama, 18, to Have 'Guy Friends' Over If He's Home: Watch Their Viral TikTok
Travis Barker's not a regular dad, he's a cool dad.
The Blink-182 drummer was the latest parent to participate in a TikTok trend while hanging out with his 18-year-old daughter, Alabama, over the weekend.
"I'm asking my strict but not strict dad hypothetical questions," Alabama informed her 4.2 million followers on the social media app in a Sunday, January 7, upload.
Before firing off questions, the teenager began by asking Travis if he considers himself a strict father, to which he replied, "no."
"Ready?" Alabama asked. "What are you gonna do if I sneak out and you find out the next day?"
Travis responded: "I'm gonna tell you how dangerous it is and maybe try to put you on restriction."
"I'm not even kidding you restriction was his thing," Alabama noted while letting out a laugh before moving on to the next question. "What would you do if I went out with a boy and I just completely stopped answering?"
The 48-year-old declared, "I would come to your location and I would find you," which caused his daughter to keep giggling.
"What would you do if me or my friends came home high or drunk?" Alabama proposed.
"I would tell you not to ever do it again," Travis said, though the famous offspring insisted she doesn't "do that" anyways.
Next, Alabama asked her dad if she's "allowed to have guy friends over," to which he answered: "[Only] if I'm home."
"Am I allowed to close my door with a guy in the room?" she specified, though he didn't budge, adding, "not without me coming in to check on you."
"Would you let me drive to a guy's house by myself at night?" Alabama questioned, as Travis simply stated, "no."
If the internet personality's car "got towed," Travis admitted he'd "have [her] find out where it got towed to" and would make Alabama pay for it herself.
"What would you do if I got a C or lower in class? What would you do if I stayed out past my curfew?" the teen went on, continuing to shoot out questions for her dad, however, he revealed she already had done both of those scenarios in the past.
Urging her dad to answer anyways, Travis elaborated: "I'd tell you, you don't need to go anywhere the next day. And I stress to you how important curfew is."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"What would you do if I skipped all my classes?" Alabama hypothesized, to which the rocker warned he'd "start doing school with you."
"Oh, no," Alabama chuckled, adding, "What would you do if I hit my car? Like, I crashed."
"Mmm. I don't really care about the car," Travis sweetly expressed, admitting he'd mostly be worried "if you're OK."
After finishing her long list of questions, Alabama told her fans to "tell me if he passed the vibe check."
"Of course I did," Travis concluded.