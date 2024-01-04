Travis and Alabama Barker 'Get Tatted' Together During Adorable Father-Daughter Outing: Photos
Family affair!
On Wednesday, January 3, Alabama Barker, 18, and her dad Travis Barker, 48, went to a tattoo parlor to get some ink.
The Blink-182 drummer’s daughter uploaded a series of Instagram Stories from the outing, including an image of her hand holding up a peace sign as Travis sat at the artist’s table.
“Getting tatted,” she wrote alongside the photo.
Additionally, the blonde beauty gave fans a glimpse of her new pieces of body art, with one post showing the side of her hand with the words “Isn’t she lovely” written on it. Along with the snap, she added Stevie Wonder’s song “Isn’t She Lovely” and wrote, “Fun Fact: I was rocked as a baby to that song almost every day.”
Lastly, the sister to Landon Barker shared the other tattoo she received, which was two little diamond stars on her wrist.
Alabama was not the only one to post about the adorable father-daughter excusion, as Travis — who recently welcomed baby Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian — shared an Instagram Story of what he had done.
The image displayed the musician’s knuckles, which featured the words “Self Made.”
“Just started touching up my knuckles 15yrs after my accident,” he penned, referencing when the star experienced severe burns following a near-fatal plane crash.
As OK! previously reported, the parent-child activity came about two months after Travis and Kourtney had their first baby together.
Despite the addition to the family, the rocker seems to be paying attention to his older children, as he showered them in expensive gifts this holiday season — including both Alabama and Landon, 20, receiving $150,000 G-Wagons.
"What the f---!" Alabama said in excitement during an Instagram video showing off their presents.
After word of the young adults’ new cars spread across the internet, trolls didn’t hesitate to share their opinion on the extravagant gifts.
"G-wagon. They are officially Kardashians," one hater wrote, as another added, "So original. Kardashian starter kit. Why does anyone care?"
"And that's why his kids are spoiled brats. I said what I said," another user noted, while a fourth person called the vehicles "guilt gifts" after the birth of Rocky.
However, not everyone dissed Travis’ choice, as many others showed their support for the musical artist.
"Perfect gift from an awesome dad," one person stated, while a second said, "He's worked and raised the kids their whole lives, stop fussing about charities or anything else. So he has money and got his kids something. Everyone of us would if we could!"