Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Shows Off Her Booty in Skimpy Bikini: Hot Photos
Alabama Barker isn’t holding back!
The 19-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shared a jaw-dropping Instagram post, showing off her curves in a tiny neon pink and yellow bikini that left very little to the imagination.
In the first snap, taken at her dad’s place, the rising musician nearly spilled out of her revealing swimwear. She rocked long blonde afro-inspired hair, and the skimpy bikini top just barely covered her chest.
Lying on the sun-soaked cement driveway, she showed off the T-back bottom, giving fans a full view of her booty. Alabama stared down the camera with a fierce expression, showing off the ink on her pelvis and her side.
The heat didn’t stop there.
She turned up the sultry vibe by getting down on all fours, arching her back and poking her rear up while closing her eyes.
Her post sparked a major reaction in the comments section — but not everyone was feeling the vibe.
“Where are her parents… smh,” one person wrote, while another added, “She’s shaped all different types of away 😂😂.”
A third fan called out the edits, saying, “The photo shop is badddddd.”
Still, others hyped her up. “It’s giving body 🔥,” one fan gushed, while another added, “Body tea😍😍.”
But some were concerned about the message she’s putting out.
“She’s beautiful but you’re giving p--- star vibes at such a young age that kind of image is gonna attract sick people who’d love to take advantage. 🙁,” one follower shared.
While many accused her of editing her pics, Alabama has opened up about her insecurities — and why she started using weight loss medication.
“I have like this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, ‘Oh my God, you're so fat and you're so ugly,’” she admitted in a video earlier this year.
"It's like, I see what you guys are seeing," she continued. "But like just like meet me in person. I feel like I really don't look like that."
That's not all Alabama’s been dealing with lately — she’s also wrapped up in a drama-filled feud with her former friend Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, over Bhad’s boyfriend, Le Vaughn.
“I had already knew about him and Alabama,” the mom-of-one claimed in a recent interview with Camilla Araujo on Sunday, May 25. “I had just learned how deep it was over the phone while I'm in Florida and he's in L.A. at her house, in her bed.”
Despite that mess, Bhad now said she’s sticking by her man. After dropping diss tracks like “Ms. Whitman,” she admitted she’s glad she didn’t walk away.
“I’m so happy that I didn’t leave him because I would never find what I have with him in anybody else,” she said. “And it’s gotten so much better, it’s like a whole different ball game [...] I always think about it like ‘D---, if I would have left I’d be missing out on this.’”
Still, the mom-of-one made it clear she’s done talking about Alabama — both publicly and privately.
She also set the record straight about the rumors she’s been copying Alabama’s look.
“She can wear brown hair, I can wear blonde hair, we both have been doing that,” the rapper said. “I’ve been alive for 22 years never once woke up and see a picture of her and said ‘Oh, I want to do this coz she’s doing it.’”
She finished off with a compliment, adding, “Very pretty girl, nothing really physically wrong with her.”