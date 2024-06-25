Throwing Shade? Alabama Barker Calls Dad Travis and Kourtney Kardashian 'My Favorite People' After Mom Shanna Moakler Dissed the Couple
Coincidence or throwing shade?
Shortly after Shanna Moakler's interview about her distaste for ex-husband Travis Barker went viral, their daughter, Alabama Barker, gave a shout-out to the Blink-182 musician on social media.
In the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, June 25, the 18-year-old uploaded a few images on her Instagram Story, including one of her dad, 48, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, and their son, Rocky, 7 months.
"My favorite people," she captioned the snap alongside a heart hands emoji.
The family appeared to be traveling, as in a prior post, she captured brother Landon Barker, 20, on a private jet.
It's unclear whether or not Alabama was trying to send a message to her mom, who had a few not-so nice things to say about Travis recently.
In her interview with People, the model, 49, dissed the drummer and her ex Oscar De La Hoya, 51 — with whom she shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25 — claiming they're "very similar."
"They were both propelled to fame, and I was with them both at the height of their careers. They both were very poor," the mom-of-three spilled. "They both yearn for power, money and fame, and they are similar in that way."
Shanna insisted she doesn't "care" about her former flames and admitted she is not on speaking terms with Travis.
"I'm more than just the ex-wife of famous men," she stated. "I was Miss USA at 19. I'm smart. Every part I've ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f------ a-- off to get."
The Playboy model then took a dig at her two youngest kids' stepmom, sharing, "I also don't have to like the f------ Kardashians, and I'm honestly sick of talking about them."
Shanna's interview took on a lighter tone when she discussed how she feels about her children.
"I'm not a deadbeat mom. I have a very close relationship with my children who are now adults. They have both taken back what they said about me and apologized," she emphasized, referring to when the kids "liked" posts about bad mothers.
The actress went on to note that she has "a very special relationship" with Alabama.
In addition, she hit back at the narrative that she was a lazy mother when she and Travis filmed their reality show. "Meet the Barkers does not dictate me as a mother," Shanna said of the series, which ran on MTV for two seasons from 2005 to 2006. "I was rocking three babies under the age of five and pregnant all of one season and up at all hours. I did not sleep all the time. It was a TV show 20 years ago."