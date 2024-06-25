Throwing Shade? Alabama Barker Calls Dad Travis and Kourtney Kardashian 'My Favorite People' After Mom Shanna Moakler Dissed the Couple

The family appeared to be traveling, as in a prior post, she captured brother Landon Barker, 20, on a private jet.

It's unclear whether or not Alabama was trying to send a message to her mom, who had a few not-so nice things to say about Travis recently.

In her interview with People, the model, 49, dissed the drummer and her ex Oscar De La Hoya, 51 — with whom she shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25 — claiming they're "very similar."