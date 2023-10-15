Suzanne Somers Dead at 76 After Intense 50-Year Cancer Battle

"And every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," she added. "It's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then, I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is [a] familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough."

Somers then explained one upside of the heartbreaking disease is that it has brought her and Hamel closer.

"We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years," she stated.