OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > suzanne somers
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Suzanne Somers Dead at 76 After Intense 50-Year Cancer Battle

suzanne somers
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 15 2023, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Suzanne Somers sadly passed away on Sunday, October 15, after 50 years of battling cancer. The Three's Company star died at age 76 just one day before her 77th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
suzanne somers
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers dies at age 76.

In a statement obtained by OK!, the actress' longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, broke the news of her death, which occurred early Sunday morning.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” he said. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Article continues below advertisement

The spokesperson noted the family was planning to get together for the celeb's birthday on Monday.

“Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month,” he added.

suzanne somer
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers is well known for her role in 'Three's Company.'

Article continues below advertisement

Somers tragic passing came just months after she discussed how her cancer has affected her relationship with husband of over four decades Alan Hamel.

As OK! previously reported, the late blonde beauty told a news outlet, "I have been living with cancer since my 20's."

suzanne somers
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers is married to Alan Hamel.

MORE ON:
suzanne somers
Article continues below advertisement

"And every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," she added. "It's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then, I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is [a] familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough."

Somers then explained one upside of the heartbreaking disease is that it has brought her and Hamel closer.

"We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years," she stated.

suzanne somers
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers is a mother-of-one

Article continues below advertisement

"My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent," she noted of the duo's longtime romance.

Following her interview, a source shared that if anything were to happen to Somers her "first concern" would be Hamel as he has been with the sitcom sweetheart through all of life's ups and downs.

"These two have been together over five decades," the insider spilled to the National Enquirer. "Without her, Alan probably won't make it. The thought is breaking Suzanne's heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Hamel previously spoke with Page Six about his wife's strength through her cancer battle.

"She has now dealt with her cancer once again" and she "got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward."

"All her doctors said if she didn't lead a chemical-free, organic life supported by bioidentical hormones, she wouldn't be with us," he explained at the time.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.