Suzanne Somers Dead at 76 After Intense 50-Year Cancer Battle
Suzanne Somers sadly passed away on Sunday, October 15, after 50 years of battling cancer. The Three's Company star died at age 76 just one day before her 77th birthday.
In a statement obtained by OK!, the actress' longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, broke the news of her death, which occurred early Sunday morning.
“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” he said. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”
The spokesperson noted the family was planning to get together for the celeb's birthday on Monday.
“Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month,” he added.
Somers tragic passing came just months after she discussed how her cancer has affected her relationship with husband of over four decades Alan Hamel.
As OK! previously reported, the late blonde beauty told a news outlet, "I have been living with cancer since my 20's."
"And every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," she added. "It's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then, I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is [a] familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough."
Somers then explained one upside of the heartbreaking disease is that it has brought her and Hamel closer.
"We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years," she stated.
"My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent," she noted of the duo's longtime romance.
Following her interview, a source shared that if anything were to happen to Somers her "first concern" would be Hamel as he has been with the sitcom sweetheart through all of life's ups and downs.
"These two have been together over five decades," the insider spilled to the National Enquirer. "Without her, Alan probably won't make it. The thought is breaking Suzanne's heart."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Hamel previously spoke with Page Six about his wife's strength through her cancer battle.
"She has now dealt with her cancer once again" and she "got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward."
"All her doctors said if she didn't lead a chemical-free, organic life supported by bioidentical hormones, she wouldn't be with us," he explained at the time.