Suzanne Somers Lived 'Her Life to the Fullest' Amid Cancer Battle
Suzanne Somers always had an optimistic outlook on life prior to her death on Sunday, October 15.
In a previous interview, the actress, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2000, was determined to not let her illness get to her.
“I’ve changed my life in that I am in control of my health and aging,” she explained, adding that "food is our fuel" and she stuck to a low-sugar, low-carbohydrate diet with an emphasis on fresh, toxin-free ingredients and healthy fats.
“Long ago, I would have thought that 73 years would be too old to be doing yoga, but I find the contrary,” she previously wrote in her book. “Instead, I feel strong inside. That’s one of the main things I like about it.”
“People are concerned about the deterioration of life quality; unable to sleep, itching skin, bloating, moodiness and then disease. These all are natural effects of aging that can be rectified,” she added.
She also was hopeful that her career was far from being over. “I’m not done with acting,” she stated. “But I am very content. I love my husband, my family and I love my work. I look forward to continuing to live life to the fullest.”
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty died one day before her 77th birthday.
“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of b----- cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," Somers' longtime publicist R. Couri Hay said in a statement to OK! on behalf of her family. "A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”
Somers previously shared an update about the disease and how she was feeling in July.
"I have been living with cancer since my 20’s. And every time that little f----- pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me," her statement read. "It’s a recurrence of my b----- cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that’s dreaded, 'It’s back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough."
"My cancer is a disease that affected my whole family and once it hit me in my 20’s, Alan and I got even closer and every moment of every day was precious. We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That’s the big upside of my cancer," Somers, who was married to Alan Hamel, continued. "My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way."