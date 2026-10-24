Alan Osmond's Death: What to Know About the Musician's Final Moments With Wife Suzanne Pinegar
Oct. 24 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
Alan Osmond and his wife, Suzanne Pinegar, shared a joyful final photo just days before his passing. The couple posted a selfie on Alan’s Instagram on July 23, 2025, where they stood outside a church in Utah, both smiling brightly.
In the photo, Alan wore a suit and tie, embodying a celebratory spirit alongside Pinegar, who donned a beautiful pink outfit. The image, full of warmth, reflects their deep bond and love.
His Social Media Posts Reflected His Deep Religious Faith
In his post, Alan included a passage from the Book of Mormon, which spoke of repentance and faith leading to divine understanding. This message resonated deeply with fans and followers, showcasing Alan's commitment to his faith.
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Just three days prior, Alan shared another meaningful post featuring his grandson, Luke Osmond, who was preparing for his missionary journey to Fuqua, Japan.
“Today was the missionary farewell of my grandson Luke Osmond, who was going to Fuqua, Japan, to serve as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he wrote.
He expressed a heartfelt wish, stating, “I wish I were going with him!” Alan encouraged his followers to support Luke and others like him in sharing “God’s plan of happiness.”
Alan’s last public appearance occurred in October 2019, when he joined his brothers Wayne, Merrill, and Jay to celebrate sister Marie’s 69th birthday.
He also attended a star ceremony honoring Marie and brother Donny on the Las Vegas Strip, where he utilized a wheelchair due to his battle with multiple sclerosis, diagnosed in 1987.
Alan and Suzanne’s love story began at a Brigham Young University basketball game, leading to their marriage on July 16, 1974, at the Provo LDS Temple.
Instead of celebrating their wedding, Alan performed two gigs in Las Vegas that night. The couple has often reflected on their journey together, with Pinegar saying, “When I said yes, I’ll marry you, I didn’t know what I was getting into.”
Alan passed away on a Monday, with Suzanne and his eight sons—Michael, Nathan, Doug, David, Scott, Jon, Alex, and Tyler—by his side. His cause of death has not been revealed. Tragically, he was predeceased by his brother Wayne, who passed away in January 2025 at age 73.
Alan Osmond's Family and Musical Legacy Remained His Lasting Tribute
Alan Osmond, an original member of The Osmonds, became a household name alongside his brothers on The Andy Williams Show. He contributed to the family band’s successes, including hits like “One Bad Apple” and “Crazy Horses.”
As fans continue to mourn Alan’s passing, they remember the love he shared with his family and the music that touched countless lives.
The final photo of Alan and Suzanne captures a moment of pure joy and serves as a lasting tribute to their enduring love.