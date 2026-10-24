Alan Osmond's Death: What to Know About the Musician's Final Moments With Wife Suzanne Pinegar

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Alan Osmond and his wife, Suzanne Pinegar, shared a joyful final photo just days before his passing. The couple posted a selfie on Alan’s Instagram on July 23, 2025, where they stood outside a church in Utah, both smiling brightly. In the photo, Alan wore a suit and tie, embodying a celebratory spirit alongside Pinegar, who donned a beautiful pink outfit. The image, full of warmth, reflects their deep bond and love.

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His Social Media Posts Reflected His Deep Religious Faith

Source: @ALANOSMOND/INSTAGRAM Alan Osmond and his wife, Suzanne Pinegar, shared a smiling photograph on Instagram on July 23, 2025, just days before his death.

In his post, Alan included a passage from the Book of Mormon, which spoke of repentance and faith leading to divine understanding. This message resonated deeply with fans and followers, showcasing Alan's commitment to his faith.

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Alan Osmond Celebrated His Grandson's Missionary Journey

Source: @ALANOSMOND3/INSTAGRAM Alan Osmond had shared another post three days earlier featuring his grandson, Luke Osmond, who was preparing to serve as a full-time missionary in Japan.

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Just three days prior, Alan shared another meaningful post featuring his grandson, Luke Osmond, who was preparing for his missionary journey to Fuqua, Japan. “Today was the missionary farewell of my grandson Luke Osmond, who was going to Fuqua, Japan, to serve as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” he wrote. He expressed a heartfelt wish, stating, “I wish I were going with him!” Alan encouraged his followers to support Luke and others like him in sharing “God’s plan of happiness.” Alan’s last public appearance occurred in October 2019, when he joined his brothers Wayne, Merrill, and Jay to celebrate sister Marie’s 69th birthday. He also attended a star ceremony honoring Marie and brother Donny on the Las Vegas Strip, where he utilized a wheelchair due to his battle with multiple sclerosis, diagnosed in 1987.

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Source: MEGA Alan Osmond met Suzanne Pinegar at a Brigham Young University basketball game, and they married on July 16, 1974, at the Provo LDS Temple.

Alan and Suzanne’s love story began at a Brigham Young University basketball game, leading to their marriage on July 16, 1974, at the Provo LDS Temple. Instead of celebrating their wedding, Alan performed two gigs in Las Vegas that night. The couple has often reflected on their journey together, with Pinegar saying, “When I said yes, I’ll marry you, I didn’t know what I was getting into.” Alan passed away on a Monday, with Suzanne and his eight sons—Michael, Nathan, Doug, David, Scott, Jon, Alex, and Tyler—by his side. His cause of death has not been revealed. Tragically, he was predeceased by his brother Wayne, who passed away in January 2025 at age 73.

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Alan Osmond's Family and Musical Legacy Remained His Lasting Tribute

Source: MEGA Alan Osmond became known as an original member of The Osmonds through appearances with his brothers on ‘The Andy Williams Show’, and the group achieved success with songs including ‘One Bad Apple’ and ‘Crazy Horses’.