Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson & Boyfriend Dralin Carswell's Cutest Moments Together: Photos

“Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time,” an insider spilled of the pair. “He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He's just as fun and crazy as the rest of them.”

The couple has gotten a stamp of approval from Mama June, with the matriarch standing up for her daughter against social media users who criticized the relationship.

“She is getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship, he is older,” she said. “At the end of the day, Alana’s not that 6-, 7-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago.”