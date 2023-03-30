Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms Sister Anna's Cancer Diagnosis: 'You Never Truly Know What Somebody Is Going Through'
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson confirmed her eldest sister, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, has stage 4 cancer.
The high school student acknowledged the devastating situation via an Instagram Story on Thursday, March 30, just hours after the news took the internet by storm.
"And this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home," Thompson, 17, wrote alongside a screenshot of an article detailing the medical woe. "No matter how famous they are. yes, I’m very famous but normal s*** happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap."
As OK! reported, Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma after constant stomachaches prompted her to see a doctor in January. It was soon discovered that the cancer was in her kidney, liver and lungs.
The mom-of-two started chemotherapy last month, with an insider noting she's staying "very hopeful" that she can beat the disease.
Cardwell took a break from social media in July 2022, though she returned to Instagram on Wednesday, March 29 — but she didn't comment on her diagnosis.
"Well I ain’t posted here in a while. Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that’s going to happen haha," she wrote in the post. "I love y’all and I hope y’all hope y’all are having a good week."
She made one more post that featured photos of her "crazy kids."
The girls' other sisters, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, haven't spoken out yet, nor has their mother, June "Mama June" Shannon.
However, the matriarch, 43, hasn't hesitated to gush over her marriage to Justin Stroud on social media, making a tribute post to him on March 23.
"To the person that [is] the most imperfect person but the most perfect person in my eyes HAPPY 1ST ANNIVERSARY," the reality star wrote on Instagram. "Today one year ago I married my best friend even though we met almost 2 years [ago]. [A lot of] people didn’t want us together or thought we wouldn’t make it but we have been through ALOT to say the least — as friends and as a couple — that most would not be able [to] handle. [We] have done it together and have figured out every situation together."