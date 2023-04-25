Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Gets Dolled Up For Prom With Her Boyfriend After His DUI Arrest: Photos

All grown up! On Sunday, April 23, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson attended her high school prom, bringing along boyfriend Dralin Carswell as her date.

Before going off to the dance, the reality star took several photos with her beau, nieces and nephews and her sisters. "Mama June" Shannon, who was previously estranged from her daughters, was also there, as was her husband, Justin Stroud.