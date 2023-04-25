Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Gets Dolled Up For Prom With Her Boyfriend After His DUI Arrest: Photos
All grown up! On Sunday, April 23, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson attended her high school prom, bringing along boyfriend Dralin Carswell as her date.
Before going off to the dance, the reality star took several photos with her beau, nieces and nephews and her sisters. "Mama June" Shannon, who was previously estranged from her daughters, was also there, as was her husband, Justin Stroud.
The Toddlers & Tiaras alum stole the scene in a pink sequined gown and revealed via Instagram that her long wavy tresses weren't her own.
"Y’all already knew i was gonna eat this up 🤩! @jhanaecoleman on the wig install @lashedby_dannii on the lashes @jordan.mckenzie5 on the makeup @nailedbyjurneeb on the nails @glamxtencollection on the wig @_kiratowns on the dress," she captioned a set of photos on social media.
Thompson, 17, went all out for the pictures, even hiring a horse and buggy, with one snap showing Carswell, 21, assisting her into the carriage.
All is still smooth sailing for the couple after Carswell was arrested on February 28. As OK! reported, the young adult was driving around 4:30 p.m. when cops scanned his plates and learned there was a warrant out for his arrest.
Carswell led the police on a chase for roughly three miles before being handcuffed for his outstanding warrants, as well as a DUI related to drugs and for trying to fleeing the authorities. Thompson was in the passenger seat the entire time, though she was never arrested.
Meanwhile, the high school student's family is going through a tough time after Mama June's eldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
"And this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home," Thompson wrote via an Instagram Story post when the sad news was revealed. "No matter how famous they are. yes, I’m very famous but normal s*** happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap."
Cardwell was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January, with doctors discovering the cancer was in her kidney, liver and lungs.