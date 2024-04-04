'I Won't Open the Front Door': Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Tells Mama June Not to Visit Her at College Amid Money 'Drama'
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson doesn't mind being more than 1,000 miles away from her mom while she pursues her college degree in Colorado.
In a sneak peek for the Friday, April 4, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the teenager scoffs at Mama June when she tells her youngest daughter she plans to visit her at school.
The matriarch isn't on the best of terms with her kids due to financial issues, as they believe she secretly spent a large chunk of the money that belonged to Alana, 18.
"So if we come out there every other weekend, that's cool with you?" Mama June asks, to which Alana quips, "I'm not going to open my front door."
"When I moved to Colorado, I'm moving for a reason," Honey Boo Boo explains in a confessional scene of leaving Georgia behind. "I'm moving away — away from the drama, away from Mama."
"It's like, I don't really want you to come out and visit me in Colorado," she continues. "You done put me through all this drama and stress back home in Georgia, just imagine what you finna [sic] going to go out there and do in Colorado."
When the show pans back to the family, who are all gathered together before Alana heads back to school, June told her daughter, "I hope you do, like, follow your dreams and wherever it takes you."
"We're only a phone call away, or a flight away, or a 23-hour drive," she adds. "Honestly, I think Colorado will be our new vacation spot."
Alana smiled and insists the brood should stick to going to Florida for trips instead.
The video clip wraps up with the aspiring nurse thanking her loved ones for putting together a goodbye dinner.
As OK! reported, Alana and her siblings accused their mother of spending the former's money without her knowledge. The former child pageant queen even made a TikTok about the situation, revealing she had only $33,000 in her account while her school's tuition amounts to $43,000 a year.
Alana believes the account should have six figures.
In a previous episode, the family accused June of prioritizing herself and husband Justin Stroud over Alana's education. June tried to justify her refusal to help Alana with college funds by claiming she needs to focus on herself after destroying her life with drugs.
"I'm still rebuilding my life, that is why I have chose to give her some tough love and say 'No, I'm not going to pay for college,'" said June. "It's me wanting her to see the bigger picture."
