OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Alana Thompson
OK LogoREALITY TV

'I Won't Open the Front Door': Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Tells Mama June Not to Visit Her at College Amid Money 'Drama'

alana honey boo boo thompson tells mama june not visit college money drama
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 4 2024, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson doesn't mind being more than 1,000 miles away from her mom while she pursues her college degree in Colorado.

In a sneak peek for the Friday, April 4, episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the teenager scoffs at Mama June when she tells her youngest daughter she plans to visit her at school.

Article continues below advertisement
alana honey boo boo thompson tells mama june not visit college money drama
Source: @honeybooboo/instagram

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson goes to college in Colorado.

The matriarch isn't on the best of terms with her kids due to financial issues, as they believe she secretly spent a large chunk of the money that belonged to Alana, 18.

"So if we come out there every other weekend, that's cool with you?" Mama June asks, to which Alana quips, "I'm not going to open my front door."

Article continues below advertisement
alana honey boo boo thompson tells mama june not visit college money drama
Source: mega

The former child star doesn't want her mom visiting her at school.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I moved to Colorado, I'm moving for a reason," Honey Boo Boo explains in a confessional scene of leaving Georgia behind. "I'm moving away — away from the drama, away from Mama."

"It's like, I don't really want you to come out and visit me in Colorado," she continues. "You done put me through all this drama and stress back home in Georgia, just imagine what you finna [sic] going to go out there and do in Colorado."

Article continues below advertisement
alana honey boo boo thompson tells mama june not visit college money drama
Source: @honeybooboo/instagram

Alana Thompson accused Mama June of stealing her money.

Article continues below advertisement

When the show pans back to the family, who are all gathered together before Alana heads back to school, June told her daughter, "I hope you do, like, follow your dreams and wherever it takes you."

"We're only a phone call away, or a flight away, or a 23-hour drive," she adds. "Honestly, I think Colorado will be our new vacation spot."

MORE ON:
Alana Thompson
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Alana smiled and insists the brood should stick to going to Florida for trips instead.

The video clip wraps up with the aspiring nurse thanking her loved ones for putting together a goodbye dinner.

Article continues below advertisement
alana honey boo boo thompson tells mama june not visit college money drama
Source: mega

The teenager said she should have six figures in her bank account, but all that's left is $33,000.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Alana and her siblings accused their mother of spending the former's money without her knowledge. The former child pageant queen even made a TikTok about the situation, revealing she had only $33,000 in her account while her school's tuition amounts to $43,000 a year.

Alana believes the account should have six figures.

In a previous episode, the family accused June of prioritizing herself and husband Justin Stroud over Alana's education. June tried to justify her refusal to help Alana with college funds by claiming she needs to focus on herself after destroying her life with drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm still rebuilding my life, that is why I have chose to give her some tough love and say 'No, I'm not going to pay for college,'" said June. "It's me wanting her to see the bigger picture."

Entertainment Tonight obtained the sneak peek clip.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.