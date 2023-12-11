'My Heart Is Completely Broken': Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Is in a 'Better Place' After Tragic Death

"This is one post I wish I didn't have to make 💔 Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," Thompson began in the caption alongside a photo of her late sister and their entire family.

"Unfortunately, around 11 pm, Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," the reality star revealed of Cradwell's stage 4 cancer diagnosis. "Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord, please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family, as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."