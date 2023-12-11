'My Heart Is Completely Broken': Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Is in a 'Better Place' After Tragic Death
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson paid tribute to her sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell.
Following the tragic passing of the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 29, after losing her battle with cancer, the former child star, 18, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 10, to pen a touching tribute to Cardwell.
"This is one post I wish I didn't have to make 💔 Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," Thompson began in the caption alongside a photo of her late sister and their entire family.
"Unfortunately, around 11 pm, Anna took her last breath. Anna was in so much pain last night, but now, as a family, we all know she is at peace. I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," the reality star revealed of Cradwell's stage 4 cancer diagnosis. "Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord, please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family, as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."
"I'm so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath! I would've loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever," she continued.
"And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!" Thompson concluded. "The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you, Anna 💔. You hit me hard with his one, Anna, but I know you're in a better place now and pain-free forever!"
On Sunday, December 10, Mama June shared the sad news on social media. "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us," the matriarch, 44, wrote.
"She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 p.m. She gave one h--- of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won't and we will be updating y'all with more information as we get it today," she continued. "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Cardwell is survived by her two daughters, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Cardwell.