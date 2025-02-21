Alec Baldwin Didn't Want to 'Wake Up' After Fatal 'Rust' Shooting and PTSD Diagnosis: 'Why Couldn't It Be Me?'

"I look at the kids, and I see how hard we're trying to create happy for them, even if we're masking stuff for ourselves," the fitness instructor explained. "I know that what we're going through is maybe unique, but every family goes through hard times, and that's something that we can feel a community of support, knowing that the best that we can do is do our best and try to make our kids happy, and so that's what we're doing."

Agreeing with Hilaria, Alec confessed: "Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids going through this. I never would have made it with this. Sometimes I'd say, ‘Why did I have seven kids? Why do we have seven kids?’ And I realize, to help carry me and you through this situation."

Some of couple's children slightly understand what had happened to their father, with Hilaria detailing, "They've had some really unfortunate realizations about things that are going on."

She continued: "Life will forever be different. Halyna lost her life in the most unthinkable tragedy, a son lost his mom. We are going to feel and carry this pain forever. This will be a part of our family story."