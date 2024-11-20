Alec Baldwin 'Refused to Apologize' to Halyna Hutchins' Family and 'Seeks to Unjustly Profit' From Her Death, Mother Claims
Halyna Hutchins' mother, Olga Solovey, revealed she will not attend the premiere of her late daughter's film Rust at Poland’s Camerimage International Film Festival this week.
In a statement published on Tuesday, November 20, Solovey claimed her dream to watch the film at a major premiere was "ripped away" from her when Alec Baldwin's gun was discharged on set, ending her daughter's life.
"Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death," she continued. "Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter. That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of Rust, especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter."
The Hutchins family's attorney Gloria Allred also echoed Solovey's allegations that Baldwin has "never called them to apologize."
Allred claimed Baldwin "disrespected Halyna’s mother, father and sister" and "even worse, he argued, through his attorneys, that Halyna was emotionally distant from her family in Ukraine. That is false, hurtful and insulting."
"The decision not to even call the family to say he is sorry is cruel and dishonors Halyna and her memory. Now, a decision has been made to promote Rust to buyers in order to make a profit for Alec Baldwin and others that had a role in Halyna’s death," Allred added, clarifying that the late cinematographer's family "will not agree with this plan to exploit Halyna’s death."
As OK! previously reported, in October 2021, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene involving a revolver when the gun abruptly went off on set, injuring the director and killing Hutchins.
The actor alleged he did not pull the trigger and that there was not supposed to be live ammunition in the chamber.
Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were both charged with involuntary manslaughter, but following an extensive investigation and numerous court hearing, earlier this year, the case against the 30 Rock star was dismissed with prejudice — meaning he can never be charged with Hutchins' death again.
"Our goal from the beginning was to seek justice for Halyna Hutchins, and we fought to get this case tried on its merits," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement following the judge's decision. "We are disappointed that the case did not get to the jury."
Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty and was subsequently sentenced to serve 18 months behind bars in April.
