Home > Entertainment > Alec Baldwin ENTERTAINMENT Alec Baldwin Admits He 'Wasn't Very Fun' While Filming New Reality Show With Wife Hilaria and His Kids: 'Tell Me What to Do!' Source: MEGA Alec Baldwin revealed being awkward while filming 'The Baldwins' with wife Hilaria and their kids.

Alec Baldwin admitted he doesn’t exactly have a funny bone! During a recent interview on Monday, November 11, the actor teased details about his new reality show he’s filming with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven kids.

“I wasn’t very fun. Tell me what to do!” Alec joked during his chat with the Associated Press. He also shared a potential release date for The Baldwins, which was first announced in June.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, have a 26-year age gap.

“Coming out in January, I think,” the patriarch, who was recently cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges, added.

A few days after the announcement of their reality show, a source revealed to People that Alec was hesitant about stepping into the reality TV world, as he's “not as comfortable in the spotlight.” Before he finally agreed, the insider spilled that he “needed a bit of convincing to do the show.”

Meanwhile, Hilaria was eager to give fans an inside look at their home. “She can't wait to share more about her family life,” the insider said. “She knows she lives a privileged life, but she still has to juggle and prioritize like many moms.”

Source: MEGA Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have seven kids.

Article continues below advertisement

“Family life with all the kids is chaotic. But Hilaria is great at managing everything,” the source added.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, share seven children — Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria and Ilaria. Alec also shares daughter, Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. In the show, Hilaria, who is 26 years younger than Alec, aims to “share her everyday tips on how to balance life,” with the matriarch emphasizing her belief that “a strong marriage makes everyone happier,” an insider shared.

The mom-of-seven is a huge believer in prioritizing “me-time” and “health and wellness," while making sure she also has “solo time” with her husband, the source continued. Unlike many other reality shows, the source noted that The Baldwins offers an unfiltered take on the family’s life.

Source: MEGA Alec Baldwin shares daughter Ireland Baldwin with actress Kim Basinger.

Article continues below advertisement

“The best part about them is that they don't fudge the bad — they are very honest about how messy life is, but they see it as a beautiful mess,” they continued. Ahead of filming, Hilaria made sure Alec was in tip-top shape, as previously reported by OK!.

Source: MEGA The family attended the premiere of the new Netflix children's film 'Spellbound' on November 11.

"He can’t go on TV looking like a sack of potatoes, Hilaria won’t stand for it," another source dished to a news outlet. “She’s a tough trainer, getting him up at dawn for yoga, strengthening exercises, brisk walks on the treadmill, and sit-ups to get his gut under control,” the insider shared of the fitness guru, who owns a New York-based yoga studio chain, Yoga Vida.