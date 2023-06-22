Hilaria Baldwin Trolled for Saying She's 'Sometimes' Husband Alec's 'Mommy': 'What a Strange Statement'
What did she just say?
The internet was left highly confused after Hilaria Baldwin made an extremely odd statement when asked about the 26-year age gap between herself and husband Alec Baldwin.
“Am I his mommy? Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes,” the yoga teacher — who shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, María Lucía, 2, and Ilaria, 9 months, with the 30 Rock star — said in an interview published on Wednesday, June 21, when asked about the dynamic with her spouse.
"At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older,'" Hilaria continued. "But it’s actually the opposite."
Social media was set ablaze by the wild remark, with one Instagram user writing, "Yuck! What a strange statement," and another person adding, "That woman has serious issues 😳."
"Well it was clear he's a child in a grown man's body," a third user chimed in, with a fourth noting, "She’s a bit odd. All those babies especially at his age. She’s a drama Queen too."
This is far from the first time the influencer has raised eyebrows. As OK! previously reported, in Amy Schumer's new Netflix special, she called out Hilaria in her Netflix special for allegedly faking her Spanish heritage, as she's really from Massachusetts.
"Do you guys know who Hilaria Baldwin is? I’m saying it wrong. I’m sorry," the comedian asked before repeating the moniker with a Spanish accent and launching into a story about previously meeting Alec's spouse. Schumer claimed that Hilaria told her upon their introduction that she was "from España."
"And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston," the Trainwreck actress quipped. "This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain."
"My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight up pretended to be from Spain," Schumer alleged before bringing up the Hollywood veteran's supposed role accidental death of Halyna Hutchins. "And her husband shot someone... Now stay with me! My point is that neither of them give a f***."
Romper conducted the interview with Hilaria.