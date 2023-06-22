Hilaria Baldwin Trolled for Saying She's 'Sometimes' Husband Alec's 'Mommy': 'What a Strange Statement'

“Am I his mommy? Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes,” the yoga teacher — who shares Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 2, María Lucía, 2, and Ilaria, 9 months, with the 30 Rock star — said in an interview published on Wednesday, June 21, when asked about the dynamic with her spouse.

"At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older,'" Hilaria continued. "But it’s actually the opposite."